LMC Announces Start of Preleasing at Bradham at New Bern Station

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC, a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the start of preleasing at Bradham at New Bern Station, a luxury mixed-use apartment community in Charlotte's South End neighborhood.

Bradham, which features 432 apartment homes and 25,500 square feet of retail space, has already announced that restaurants Link & Pin and Eight & Sand and hair salon Great Clips will be the first three retailers to join the community. LMC expects to announce as many as three additional restaurants and other service providers later this year. Bradham will welcome first residents this summer.

"This brings us one step closer to welcoming our first residents, and we are looking forward to officially joining the South End neighborhood," said Jeff Harris, division president of the Carolinas for LMC. "We are eager to provide first-class apartment homes and new retail options along the LYNX Blue Line and Charlotte Rail Trail within one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in Charlotte."

Located at 145 New Bern Street, the midrise community is situated at the site that served the first Pepsi-Cola bottling franchise in the nation. Pepsi creator and longtime New Bern North Carolina resident Caleb Bradham served as the inspiration for the community name. The neighborhood has experienced a pronounced increase of local and national retailers in recent years, in addition to a healthy level of high-end commercial office and residential construction.

Bradham residents will experience superior access to the Lynx Blue Line and Charlotte Rail Trail. A trail-adjacent transit lounge will feature a televised train schedule and gaming consoles. Additionally, a transit courtyard will offer outdoor amenities including an outdoor lounge, game areas and grilling stations while enjoying the ambiance of the nearby Rail Trail.

Bradham features studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes with townhome floor plans available. Apartment interiors offer two distinct color schemes and are finished with quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, hardwood-inspired flooring, ceramic tile backsplashes, under-cabinet lighting, spacious walk-in closets, front-loading washers and dryers and keyless entry.

Common-area amenities at this smoke-free community include a saltwater pool with cabanas, fitness workshop with yoga room, club and game room, private work pods, dog park and spa, outdoor kitchen and digital package lockers.

About LMC

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (NYSE:LEN), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 28,800-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under development that exceeds $11.2 billion and consists of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

www.LiveLMC.com

