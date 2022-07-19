LMC Announces Start of Preleasing at The Mitchell Apartments

Two-Tower Mixed-Use Community Adds 434 Apartment Homes to White Plains

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC , a national leader in apartment development and management, today announced the start of preleasing at The Mitchell , a luxury mixed-use apartment community in central White Plains.

Located at the corner of Mamaroneck Avenue and East Post Road, the two-tower high-rise adds 434 apartment homes and 8,145 square feet of retail space to one of the most walkable locales in the neighborhood. The retail space occupies the ground floor of the 15-story buildings, which feature mezzanine-level co-working space and a refined suite of amenities, including a rooftop deck with panoramic views. First move-ins are anticipated for August.

"The White Plains market is primed for growth and revitalization, and we look forward to introducing a new standard of living to the White Plains market," said Greg Belew, Division President of the New York/Tri-State area for LMC. "The Mitchell's excellent location puts residents within reach of virtually everything they might need, and we're eager to offer a top-tier experience in the neighborhood."

The Mitchell's location at 131 Mamaroneck Avenue puts residents within minutes of the city's most vibrant restaurants, retail and entertainment options. The site is located blocks from the White Plains Transit Center, which provides quick connectivity into Grand Central Terminal in approximately 35 minutes. Interstates 95, 87 and 287 are also within a short drive, providing convenient access throughout the county and region. Residents will also be within an easy commute from major regional employers like Regeneron, White Plains Hospital, SUNY Purchase, Manhattanville College and Westchester County airport.

Additional nearby attractions include The Westchester Mall, White Plains Performing Arts Center, Kensico Dam Plaza, Saxon Woods Park, Silver Lake Preserve and the White Plains Farmers Market.

The Mitchell offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with den layouts available. Apartment interiors are equipped with quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances with gas ranges, hardwood-style flooring, designer backsplashes, smart Lutron-compatible lighting, under-cabinet lighting, spacious walk-in closets and walk-in showers. Penthouses include upgraded finishes, some featuring 10-11 foot ceilings and Halio smart tinted windows.

The rooftop deck includes landscaped outdoor lounge, pool deck with cabanas, barbecue grills and fire pits. Additional community amenities include a club-quality fitness center with a yoga/spin room featuring Lululemon ™ Mirror interactive cardio equipment, a club lounge with demonstration kitchen and gaming tables, a children's playroom, a multi-sport golf simulator, conference room, extensive coworking options, coffee bar, a landscaped outdoor lounge with big screen outdoor TV, and dog lounge with a dog wash. Residents also have access to Parcel Pending ™ package lockers, bike shop and bike storage, and rentable storage units.

About LMC

LMC is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the United States. LMC has a 42,00-home pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under pre-development that exceeds $16.8 billion of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

www.LiveLMC.com

