LMC Announces Topping Out of 17th and Broadway Apartments

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC, a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the topping out of 17th and Broadway, a mixed-use high-rise apartment community in Downtown Oakland.

The topping out symbolizes a milestone in the construction process for the 34-story community, which consists of 254 luxury apartment homes and 4,800 square feet of ground-floor retail space. As LMC's first development in the Oakland market, 17th and Broadway will offer fully integrated smart homes with superior Wi-Fi coverage and Lutron STLT home programming for temperature control and electronic roller shades. First move-ins are anticipated for June 2019.

"Downtown Oakland has an artistic and energetic atmosphere, and we are thrilled to join the area and offer a living experience that complements the surroundings," said JJ Abraham, division president of California for LMC. "The topping out brings us one step closer to welcoming our initial resident base, which will undoubtedly take advantage of our extensive array of amenities, creative co-working spaces and enjoy a fully integrated smart home experience."

Situated at 447 17th Street, 17th and Broadway will include a large public art feature, constructed by local Oakland artist David Huffman. The community sits in close proximity to Oakland's Uptown and Old Town districts and boasts a Walk Score of 97, a Transit Score of 87 and a Bike Score of 86. Downtown San Francisco is a 12-minute commute from 17th and Broadway, which offers near-immediate access to the area's key interstates, highways and two BART stations (12th and 19th streets). Lake Merritt and Snow Park are also within walking distance of the community.

The new residential tower consists of 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom contemporary apartment homes that will be equipped with a variety of high-end features and finishes. Included will be 9-foot ceilings, quartz countertops and vanity tops, glass-tile kitchen backsplashes, Barbosa designer cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, custom pendant lighting, wood-style flooring, ceramic tile shower surrounds and front-loading washers and dryers.

Residents at 17th and Broadway will enjoy ample community amenities on the first, sixth and 34th floors. First-floor amenities include a lobby seating area with 18-foot ceilings and full-time concierge, secure bike parking, large mailroom with digital package lockers and a pet washing and grooming station. The sixth floor is home to an outdoor pool, spa, lounge area, barbecue grills, fire pit and creative co-working space with LED TVs and seven reservable conference rooms. The floor is also home to an innovative training center that includes cardio equipment, weights and a content-filled motivational wall.

The 34th floor includes a community penthouse with game room, pool table, commercial-grade kitchen package; a solarium private dining and entertainment room with floor-to-ceiling glass on three sides and panoramic views of the city skyline; a sky deck with multiple fire pits, wet bar and stunning views; and a large event and gallery space designed to lease to residents and qualified third parties for private events.

In addition to The Broadway, LMC has four apartment communities in operation or under construction in the Bay Area. Others include Capitol 650 (Milpitas), Novo (Mountain View), 19th + Harrison (Oakland) and AYA (Fremont)

