LMC Announces Topping Out of Ovation Apartment Community

SEATTLE, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC , a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the topping out of Ovation, a luxury two-tower high-rise and mixed-use apartment community located at the gateway to the First Hill neighborhood of Seattle.

The topping out symbolizes a milestone in the construction process for the 32-story towers, which feature 548 apartment homes and 6,000 square feet of retail and office space. A new 9,000-square-foot outdoor public plaza offers access to Freeway Park and views of the city's skyline.

The development landmark was recognized during an intimate East Tower celebration in May with representatives from LMC, JTM Construction, Perkins + Will, and equity partner QuadReal.

"This important milestone at Ovation is meaningful for LMC, our partners and our neighbors who collaborated with us throughout the process and amid the challenges of the past year," said Dan Shieder, vice president of development for LMC. "We're excited about the progress, as well as what this cosmopolitan community will contribute to the character of First Hill neighborhood, and the unparalleled living experience it will deliver for future residents."

Situated between Hubbell Place and 8th Avenue on Spring Street, Ovation carves a distinct silhouette in Seattle skyline and offers majestic views of Mt. Rainier to the south and the city to the west. The community is adjacent to the Central Business District and less than a 10-minute walk to both South Lake Union's thriving tech sector and the vast entertainment options of Capitol Hill. Ovation, which boasts a Transit Score of 100 and a Walk Score of 97, shares the block with Town Hall, a historical cultural center and performance hall. Access to Interstate 5 and two major bus lines provide prime connectivity to key locales across the metropolitan area.

First Hill is one of Seattle's original neighborhoods and contains a diverse mix of architecture, ranging from buildings constructed in the early 1900s to modern developments. The neighborhood is often referred to as "Pill Hill" due to its high concentration of healthcare services and medical facilities, including Virginia Mason Medical Center, Harborview Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center are within a 10-minute walk from the community site.

Ovation will consist of studio, one-, and two- bedroom homes, including two-story penthouse layouts. Offering multiple floor plan and design schemes, along with oversized bedrooms, bathrooms and closets, Ovation has something to meet any taste or preference. It incorporates condo-quality finishes with specific emphasis on creating livable spaces for those looking to move-up from entry apartments or downsize from single family homes. Select apartment homes come equipped with smart-home power window shades.

Community amenities will span 17,400 square feet and include a massive state-of-the-art fitness center, co-working spaces, movie room, pet spa and covered pet run and multiple resident lounges for entertaining large and small groups. In addition, two large rooftop amenity spaces will include a pool on the west tower and a Pacific Coast-inspired setting on the east tower conducive for children to explore and play. Both rooftops will feature outdoor fireplaces, grills and seating areas. Residents will also have access to bike stations with storage, wash and repair stations.

Ovation, which is projected to welcome its first residents in early 2022, is the latest community in LMC's growing Seattle portfolio, joining Axle, Twenty20 Mad and Valdok.

