LMC Announces Topping Out of The Lively Apartments

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC , a national leader in apartment development and operations, today announced the topping out of The Lively, an 18-story luxury mixed-use apartment community in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City.

The Lively, LMC's inaugural development in the Northeast, will offer 180 apartment homes, 1,343 square feet of ground-floor retail and a 14,200-square-foot black-box theater, as well as additional supporting spaces dedicated to the arts. First move-ins are anticipated for this summer.

"The topping out symbolizes a milestone in the development process and brings us one step closer to officially joining the resurging downtown district of Jersey City," said Greg Belew, division president of the New York Tri-State region for LMC. "The area continues to emerge as an attractive destination for new residents, and we're thrilled to provide a unique luxury living experience in the heart of the energetic and eclectic Powerhouse Arts District."

Situated at 321 Warren Street, The Lively is part of the culturally infused Powerhouse Arts District. The new black box theater with a dramatic ground-floor lobby will serve as the area's first large-scale theater, operated by Nimbus Dance Works, an award-winning dance company and school. Popular Jersey City coffee shop Lackawanna Coffee will provide an additional local presence with its third location.

The Lively will feature excellent access to Manhattan from its location minutes from the Grove St. PATH Station and only a few blocks to the ferry. The community is also within a short drive of Interstate 78 and the New Jersey Turnpike Extension. Residents will enjoy walkable access to the vast offerings of downtown Jersey City, including the many dining, retail and entertainment options contained within Newark Ave., Newport Mall, Paulus Hook and the Powerhouse Arts District.

When complete, the community will feature 24-hour concierge, a fitness center with a flex fitness studio, and a roof deck lounge with a pool, barbecue grills, fireplace and sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline as well as the Statue of Liberty. Additional community amenities will include a resident lounge, library, demonstration kitchen, dog run and children's playroom.

The Lively will consist of spacious studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes. Apartment interiors will include wood-plank style flooring, Caesar stone countertops with backsplashes, custom lighting fixtures, custom closets and textured tiles throughout the bathrooms. The smart home-equipped community will also offer signature lofted penthouse units with upgraded finishes and double-height ceilings.

LMC, along with the community's general contractor Katerra (fka Fields), architect and interior designer Fogarty Finger, and construction lender TD Bank, celebrated the groundbreaking of the community on June 20, 2018.

About LMC

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (NYSE: LEN), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 26,300-unit portfolio of communities ranging from operating to under development that exceeds $9.6 billion and consists of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

www.LiveLMC.com

Media Contact

Lindsey Bernhardt

LinnellTaylor Marketing

303-682-3941

lindsey@linnelltaylor.com

SOURCE LMC

Related Links

http://www.LiveLMC.com

