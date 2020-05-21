LMN Launches Estimating Marketplace Connecting Vendors with Contractors

MARKHAM, Ontario, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North America's leading B2B business management software company, LMN Inc., has launched another innovative tool to help bridge the gap between contractors and vendors. The LMN Estimating Marketplace ( https://golmn.com/market-place/ ) helps landscaping contractors build a better business by connecting them directly with a trusted network of wholesale suppliers within a single, user-friendly digital platform.

LMN's Estimating Marketplace enables suppliers to showcase their product lineup to contractors by integrating with the top estimating platform in the industry. This direct connection to contractors helps suppliers save time typically spent finding customers, combating competitor pricing, and managing inventory. Accurate, current pricing in the LMN Estimating Marketplace saves contractors time, ensuring they recover costs and stand to profit on every job they bid. Contractors can search thousands of products and materials, obtain up-to-date pricing, and build accurate estimates for customers inside the platform. With the Estimating Marketplace, both parties can save time and money.

Suppliers on the LMN Estimating Marketplace gain an audience of over 85,000 users while contractors enjoy a simpler, more efficient and cost-effective procurement process.

A Trusted and Secure Network to Reach Landscapers

LMN's Estimating Marketplace enables suppliers to showcase their product lineup to contractors by integrating with the top estimating platform in the industry. This direct connection to contractors helps suppliers save time typically spent finding customers, combating competitor pricing, and managing inventory.

In 2019, over $3.5 billion of materials were estimated using LMN software by users. The launch of the Estimating Marketplace gives suppliers new opportunities to gain brand recognition, develop contractor relationships for repeat business, and increase profitability. Unlike other estimating platforms, the LMN Marketplace is the only estimating marketplace embedded in a business management software exclusively for the landscape business. As a trusted and secure platform in the industry since 2008, LMN does not "shop" data to other vendors.

Easier Estimating for Landscapers, Suppliers Reach Increased Sales Channels

Accurate, current pricing in the LMN Estimating Marketplace saves contractors time, ensuring they recover costs and stand to profit on every job they bid. Contractors can search thousands of products and materials, obtain up-to-date pricing, and build accurate estimates for customers inside the platform. With the Estimating Marketplace, both parties can save time and money.

"The LMN Estimating Marketplace helps resolve the time and profitability challenges both landscaping contractors and suppliers face," said Mark Bradley, co-founder and CEO of the business management software company. "Using this marketplace streamlines the estimating and bidding process for landscapers and brings visibility to vendors, helping them reach broader markets."

About LMN

Founded in 2009, LMN is a leading SAAS provider of business management software for landscape professionals. Its proprietary cloud-based platform is used by over 85,000 professionals every day across Canada and the US. Visit https://golmn.com/ .

Contact:

Jess Rafaeil

4049360191

[email protected]

SOURCE LMN, Inc.