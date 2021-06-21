LMN To Double in Company Size by End of 2021

MARKHAM, Ontario, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMN (https://golmn.com/), North America's B2B SaaS company for the green industry, plans to hire several new employees to its growing team by the end of the year. The addition of these new hires will nearly double the size of LMN's current team. This expansion is a result of the technology company's exponential growth in 2021. Open positions include senior-level leadership as well as sales and human resources (HR) support.

Fastest Growing SaaS Taps into New Talent

LMN is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer of Minorities, Protected Veterans, Women, and individuals with Disabilities. In addition to competitive wages, comprehensive benefits, and professional growth opportunities, the team also understands the importance of family and flexibility.

LMN, recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Canadian Business 2020 Growth List , has kept pace with the evolving needs of business owners in the landscape industry across the U.S. and Canada. This includes expanding its online LMN Academy program, software updates, as well as the launch of Landscape Disruptors to provide needed resources for landscapers to manage their businesses and grow profits. Additionally, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted LMN to add new programs and software features to help landscapers grow and scale their businesses more efficiently.

Hiring and Poised for Growth and Customer Experience

LMN is looking to fill the following positions in 2021:

Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships

Senior Vice President, Online Training

Senior Vice President, Customer Success

Vice President, Sales

Vice President, Merchant Services

Vice President, Communication

Vice President, Acquisition

Director, Business Development Representative

Director, Sales

Accountant

Salesforce Operations Specialist

Client Services Specialist

Marketplace Specialist

Senior Designer

Full-Stack Developer

Senior Project Manager

Senior Development Operations Manager

Business Development Representative

Account Executive

Setting Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (ID&E) Goals

As the market size of the US Landscaping Services industry increases, outpacing the overall economic growth in 2020, LMN prides itself on providing leading industry technology and educational resources. According to an IBIS World report, the landscaping industry represents a large market of companies with ~19% growth in the industry over 2020-2021. Much of this growth is due to the emergence of new small businesses in response to COVID-19.

"We have an incredibly talented and diverse team," said CEO and co-founder Mark Bradley. "Our growth is a testament to our team's strength and we're thrilled to recruit top talent to continue to streamline operations for today's landscaper. We're interested in candidates who want to push the industry forward and help uncover new opportunities to serve this growing market."

To learn more or apply directly, visit http://golmn.com/careers .

About LMN

Founded in 2009, LMN helped customers create over $51 billion worth of estimates, capture 78 million individual clock-ins, and have managed more than 245,000 employees daily through the software. Visit https://golmn.com/ .

Media Contact

Jessica Rafaeil

404-936-0191

[email protected]

SOURCE LMN