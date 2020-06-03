LMS365 and LiveTiles Align to Improve Digital Workspaces with Extended Microsoft SharePoint and Teams Capabilities

AARHUS, Denmark, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today LMS365 announced a partnership with LiveTiles, an intelligent workplace intranet platform for SharePoint, Azure and Office 365. Joint customers will gain the benefits of a native learning management system that's built into Microsoft Office 365 and incorporated into their digital workplace. The partnership is part of LMS365's expanding North American operations and growing global partnership program.

This move brings together two of the largest Microsoft 365 independent software vendors, who collectively help over 1,700 organizations achieve modern digital workplace and learning experiences within Office 365, SharePoint and Teams. The partnership brings together LiveTiles intelligent workplace capabilities with LMS365's learning management to extend customers' Microsoft 365 investments and offer enhanced customization.

The two companies will host a joint webinar on June 9 about delivering an effective learning management platform in Office 365. Those interested may register at https://tinyurl.com/y94ma739.

Elyse Jenkins, partner program director, LiveTiles, said: "We give organizations the opportunity to create more intelligent workplaces where employees can work in a simpler, more collaborative and efficient manner. LMS365 shares these values, making them a good partner choice. We look forward to the unfolding possibilities this partnership will bring."

Christopher Rousset, regional director of Americas, LMS365, said: "As we continue to expand our business around the world, partnerships are a key element of our strategy to reach more organizations with our solution for modern learning experiences. By working with LiveTiles' customized digital workplace platform, we'll be able to bring enhanced benefits to our customers and help them get more efficiency and power out of their technology investments."

About LMS365:

LMS365 has 700+ enterprise and public customers with over 4 million users. 50+ trusted partners have implemented the solution in more than 40 countries, with customers in all sectors, and deployments ranging from a few hundred employees to 50,000+ employees. LMS365, a Microsoft Preferred Solution, is one of the fastest-growing cloud-based Learning Management Solutions in the market today. LMS365 provides a modern, integrated, and familiar learning experience as learning is now made possible within Microsoft Teams, Mobile and SharePoint Online. LMS365 is fast to install, highly configurable, easy to use and fully integrated with the rest of your digital workplace, including Office 365, SharePoint & Teams. Website: LMS365.com

