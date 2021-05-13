Learning Platform Leader Achieves Triple-Digit Global Growth

AARHUS, Denmark, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMS365 experienced strong, consistent momentum in 2020, with revenue growth of 130% year-over-year, the company announced today. As the need for a remote and flexible workplace expanded, the company also added over 400 new customers in 54 countries, marking a 54% increase in customer growth from 2019.

Click to Tweet: @lms365 Sees Massive Increase in Demand to Address #Training Needs for Remote Workers: https://www.elearningforce.com/a-record-setting-year-for-lms365/ #LandD



As a result of this massive growth, LMS365 onboarded over 350,000 new users. The company's monthly webinars and events drew 3,500 participants, discussing topics such as leveraging the integration with Microsoft Teams and boosting productivity throughout an organization through learning. Additionally, LMS365 saw a 127% growth year-over-year in visitors on the LMS365 website and added 900 members to its social media communities.

To keep up with its growth, the company continues to add staff and is on track to double its number of full-time employees by the end of 2021, including 10 new hires in the U.S. The LMS365 partner environment remains strong with 53 partners in 38 countries worldwide.

Lars Vestergaard, CEO, LMS365, said: "The growth that LMS365 has experienced over the past year underlines the dawn of the hybrid workplace. As COVID restrictions lift, organizations will need to meet the learning and development requirements of a workforce that divides its time between the office and other locations. Our Microsoft Teams-based learning management platform stands ready to provide the learning, collaboration and communication capabilities these distributed teams will need to remain productive and successful."

About LMS365:

LMS365 has 800+ enterprise and public customers with over 4 million users. 50+ trusted partners have implemented the solution in more than 40 countries, with customers in all sectors, and deployments ranging from a few hundred employees to 50,000+ employees. LMS365, a Microsoft Preferred Solution, is one of the fastest-growing cloud-based Learning Platform in the market today. LMS365 provides a modern, integrated, and familiar learning experience as learning is now made possible within Microsoft Teams, Mobile and SharePoint Online. LMS365 is fast to install, highly configurable, easy to use and fully integrated with the rest of your digital workplace, including Microsoft 365, SharePoint & Teams. Website: www.LMS365.com

PR Contacts:

Corey Eldridge

Nadel Phelan, Inc.

831-440-2414

[email protected]

SOURCE LMS365

Related Links

http://www.LMS365.com

