LMU Names Peter Wilch to Lead University's Most Ambitious Comprehensive Campaign

"Peter Wilch will inspire our alumni, donors, and friends while galvanizing LMU's advancement team as we pursue ambitiously our fundraising goals and vision for creating the world we want to live in," said LMU President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D. "His track record for transforming institutions through private support will assure that our Catholic, Jesuit, and Marymount mission succeeds with creativity and global impact."

Wilch joins LMU from the University of San Francisco, where he serves as vice president for development. During his tenure at USF, Wilch structured and launched the largest-ever comprehensive campaign, which yielded 48 gifts of $1M or more and more than $100M in gifts to support student scholarships and financial aid. In his nearly nine years at USF, fundraising revenue and staff productivity have grown two-fold.

"I am excited to join LMU," Wilch said. "The university's commitment to innovation that changes the world for good, and its sustained goal of helping students pursue lives of meaning and purpose are needed now more than ever. I am honored to be a part of the Los Angeles community and look forward to working in partnership to extend LMU's impact locally and globally."

Wilch joins LMU with more than 20 years of leadership development experience. Prior to his work at USF, he served as vice president for alumni and college advancement at Cornell College in Iowa, where he led that institution to its largest-ever comprehensive campaign at $105M. Wilch also led the University of Iowa College of Law's development team at the University of Iowa Foundation to record results as part of a $1 billion university-wide campaign.

Wilch earned his B.A. in philosophy and politics from Cornell College. He will join LMU's advancement team on March 29, 2021.

