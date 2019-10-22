LN Residence of LN Holdings Continues to Show Strength with a New Development at the Pearl River North Bank Cultural Corridor

The opening of LN Residence, Changdi Guangzhou marks first high-end serviced apartment to move into the core area of the Pearl River North Bank Cultural Corridor, bringing a brand-new high-quality residential solution for creative entrepreneurs, high-end business travelers and families with constant pursuit of excellence and exquisite craftsmanship.

LN Residence, Changdi Guangzhou is located adjacent to famous landmarks such as Oi Kwan Hotel, bearing an indelible imprint of the city's historical experience. Haizhu Square, the intersection of the city's historical central axis with the riverside landscape belt as well as a brand-new commercial district that embraces urban culture, brings a dose of thriving economic vitality, where modern elite are capable of pursuing their urban dreams while enjoying leisurely Cantonese lifestyle in the old town.

Ingenious, Sophisticated

As a high-end serviced apartment which combines the city's spirit with a waterfront living experience, LN Residence, Changdi Guangzhou aims to create a quality social space and residential environment for urban business elites and their families.

Revived Vigor of City Heritage: 153 apartments are in a considerate layout and well-designed by adopting simple lines complemented with wooden color to create an inviting atmosphere. Black, white and gray accents serve to enhance the texture of the space. Apartments ranging from luxury singles to two-bedroom suites meet diverse needs. Residents are able to enjoy 180° views of the Pearl River inside the rooms or stroll along Yanjiang Road, visiting century-old cultural relics such as Canton Custom House, Canton Postal Museum, Nanfang Building, and Shameen in colonial style. This district offer the lifestyle blends riverside landscape and cultural customs in an authentic way.

Smart Space at your Fingertips: A smart home system provides residents with convenient and intimate of living spaces. Upon arrival at the apartments, guests are able to check in through self-service check-in terminal. Ingeniously considering different lives and lifestyles, the Smart Home's intelligent furnishings and tools are both practical and artistic: Air conditioning, air purification and lights are all controlled from intelligent control panels. The open plan kitchen uses a full range of Swiss brand Franke's smart appliances so as to make it easier than ever to cook at home while the bedroom's King Koil (a century old American bedding brand) mattresses provide Soft Response and Perfect Support design for a healthy and comfortable sleep experience.

Inclusive Neighborhood Lifestyle: The apartment's shared spaces give residents a chance to catch a breath from the fast-paced world. Colorful leisure spaces and vibrant living atmosphere give urban elite a sense of belonging. Whether it's a stress free experience exercising in the 180° river view fitness room, a nutritious breakfast at the river view restaurant on the top floor, an inspirational brainstorming session at the library, a fun gathering with friends at shared space, or a relaxing walk along the Pearl River, LN Residence encourages residents to explore more possibilities for experiencing the neighborhood and strives to create high-end personalized neighborhoods and a refined lifestyle.

A Tradition of Quality Service: Inheriting star-rated hotel service in its genes, LN Residence, Changdi Guangzhou adopt strict access control and monitoring measures so as to ensure residents' safety and privacy. Whether it's the 24-hour security service, fire service, maintenance, or cleaning service, all of services pay great attention to detail in order to provide residents with a smart and worry-free living experience. The housekeeping team of the apartment creates a resident file for each and every guest. In this way the team is able to provide a diversified range of services according to guest preferences including daily cleaning, room service, agency services, and concierge services as well as event planning such as birthday party, outdoor adventure training, or a wellness experience tour. Every day in every way, LN Residence treats guests like family, considerate and caring, bringing a dose of humanity into bustling urban life.

Warm Community in an Urban Environment

As a new franchise of the brand, LN Residence, Changdi Guangzhou is a combination of frontier design concept, quality service, harmonious shared spaces, warm neighborhood atmosphere and smart management, featuring urban characteristics and a fashionable lifestyle, and committed to attract talents to get together to revitalize the old town.

About LN Residence

The LN Residence is a high-end serviced apartment brand operated by LN Hospitality, a core enterprise affiliated to Lingnan Holdings (SZ000524). Supported by Lingnan Hotel's management platform and industry experience, LN Residence is able to cultivate the high-end serviced apartment market in China providing stable product output and a mature operation standard. The LN Residence has a full chain management system from project positioning to pre-opening support, from operations management to marketing. Fast output capability and cooperative win-win development model give investors sustained and stable returns while also providing one-stop brand franchise solutions.

About LN Hospitality

LN Hospitality (Lingnan Hotel International Management Limited) is the industrial development platform for Guangzhou Lingnan Group's hotel business, it's collectivization, professionalization and brand development. LN Hospitality is a core enterprise affiliated to Guangzhou Lingnan Group Holdings Co. Ltd., a main board listed company on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The core hotel brands of LN Hospitality include LN Garden Hotels & Resorts, LN Dongfang Hotels & Resorts, LN Hotel Five, LN Jiayuan Resort, LN Garden Inn, LN Star Camp, LN Residence, LN Hive, and the Waterside Farmyard by LN Hospitality. These brands encompass everything from platinum five star experiences, exclusive cultural tourism, leisure vacations, to urban business, from chain hotels to stylish accommodations. The company's hotel asset management level is ranked first place in southern China and it has been granted recognition by the China Tourist Hotels Association as a "Top 60 China Hotel Industry Group".

SOURCE LN Hospitality