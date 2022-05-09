LNG-as-a-fuel Market: APAC to Contribute to 59% Market Growth |Technavio

May 09, 2022, 08:40 ET
NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global LNG-as-a-fuel market as a part of the global oil and gas storage and transportation market. The LNG-as-a-fuel market report presents a comprehensive study and presentation of demand drivers, market trends, restraints, market size, and forecasts from 2021 to 2026.
LNG-as-a-fuel Market: Key Drivers, Trends, and Challenges
- The increase in demand for cleaner fuels is notably driving the LNG-as-a-fuel market growth.
- The rise in the consumption of floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessels is one of the key LNG-as-a-fuel market trends.
- The rising adoption of renewable energy sources is a challenge to the LNG-as-a-fuel market and may impede the market growth.
Vendor Insights
The report identifies the following as the dominant players in the market:
- BP Plc
- Cheniere Energy Inc.
- Chevron Corp.
- China Petroleum and Chemical Corp.
- Equinor ASA
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Freeport LNG Development LP
- Gazprom
- Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.
- INPEX Corp.
- Linde Inc.
- PAO NOVATEK
- Petroliam Nasional Berhad
- Porsche Automobil Holding SE
- PT Pertamina(Persero)
- Qatargas Operating Co. Ltd.
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- SK Inc.
- TotalEnergies SE
Product Insights and News
The LNG-as-a-fuel market forecast report offers insights into significant vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the leading companies' production, sustainability, and prospects. For example, BP Plc is a leading vendor for oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production. The company also offers LNG-as-a-fuel to several markets.
APAC's Contribution to the LNG-as-a-fuel Market
The significant increases in the demand for LNG from countries such as India, Japan, and Taiwan, due to the demand-supply mismatch in power generation and energy resources from domestic production and the competitive pricing of LNG, will positively impact the LNG-as-a-fuel market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
59% of the market growth is expected to originate from APAC during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, India, and Russia are the key revenue-generating markets for LNG-as-a-fuel in APAC.
LNG-as-a-fuel Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 59.22 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.91
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 59%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, India, and Russia
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
BP Plc, Cheniere Energy Inc., Chevron Corp., China Petroleum and Chemical Corp., Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Freeport LNG Development LP, Gazprom, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., INPEX Corp., Linde Inc., PAO NOVATEK, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, PT Pertamina(Persero), Qatargas Operating Co. Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, SK Inc., and TotalEnergies SE
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Pandemic Impact
The outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 had a severe impact on the LNG-as-a-fuel market. Countries such as India, China, and Japan were affected by the pandemic. Also, the supply chain of end-user industries, such as mobility and oil and gas, were severely impacted by the pandemic, affecting the market growth. However, economic activities gradually resumed with the initiation of vaccination drives against the disease. Thus the LNG-as-a-fuel market will witness a gradual recovery from 2022-2026.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 BP Plc
- Exhibit 93: BP Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 94: BP Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: BP Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 96: BP Plc - Segment focus
- 10.4 Chevron Corp.
- Exhibit 97: Chevron Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Chevron Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: Chevron Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 100: Chevron Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: Chevron Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Equinor ASA
- Exhibit 102: Equinor ASA - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Equinor ASA - Business segments
- Exhibit 104: Equinor ASA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: Equinor ASA - Segment focus
- 10.6 Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Exhibit 106: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 108: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 109: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Freeport LNG Development LP
- Exhibit 110: Freeport LNG Development LP - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Freeport LNG Development LP - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: Freeport LNG Development LP - Key offerings
- 10.8 PAO NOVATEK
- Exhibit 113: PAO NOVATEK - Overview
- Exhibit 114: PAO NOVATEK - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: PAO NOVATEK - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: PAO NOVATEK - Segment focus
- 10.9 Porsche Automobil Holding SE
- Exhibit 117: Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Segment focus
- 10.10 Qatargas Operating Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 121: Qatargas Operating Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Qatargas Operating Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Qatargas Operating Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Exhibit 124: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Segment focus
- 10.12 TotalEnergies SE
- Exhibit 128: TotalEnergies SE - Overview
- Exhibit 129: TotalEnergies SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: TotalEnergies SE - Key news
- Exhibit 131: TotalEnergies SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: TotalEnergies SE - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 136: Research methodology
- Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 138: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations
