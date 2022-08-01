LNG Bunkering Market in Europe to Register USD 441.45 Mn, Evolving Opportunities with Broadview Energy Solutions B.V. and Crowley Maritime Corp. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LNG Bunkering Market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 441.45 million during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 17.41% during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the LNG Bunkering Market in Europe is the growing marine logistics business. The LNG bunkering market in Europe report also offers information on several market vendors, including Broadview Energy Solutions B.V., Crowley Maritime Corp., Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Fjord Line AS, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, PJSC Gazprom Neft, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, SHV Energy, and TotalEnergies SE among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled LNG Bunkering Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

LNG Bunkering Market Driver in Europe

One of the main factors promoting the expansion of the LNG bunkering market in Europe is the expanding marine logistics industry. Shippers now have more visibility into market and pricing trends thanks to the expansion of the availability of shipping data and the use of big data analytics, which also enables them to select the best routes, minimize fuel usage, and take precautions against piracy. This has reduced the pronounced boom and bust cycles that have historically afflicted the transportation industry and turned obstacles into possibilities. Buy Sample Report Now!

Major LNG Bunkering Vendors in Europe Companies

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including

Broadview Energy Solutions B.V.

Crowley Maritime Corp.

Equinor ASA

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Fjord Line AS

Petroliam Nasional Berhad

PJSC Gazprom Neft

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

SHV Energy

TotalEnergies SE

LNG Bunkering Market Segmentation in Europe

Norway will account for 71% of market growth. In comparison to the rest of Europe, Norway's market will grow more quickly. Norway's rise in the LNG bunkering market in Europe will be aided by the fall in domestic natural gas output in European nations, except for Russia.

LNG Bunkering Market in Europe is segmented as below:

End-user

Tanker



Ferry And Ro-ro



Container



Others

Geography

Norway



The Netherlands



Denmark



Rest Of Europe

LNG Bunkering Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.41% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 441.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.12 Regional analysis Norway, The Netherlands, Denmark, and the Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Norway at 71% Key consumer countries Democratic Republic of Congo Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Broadview Energy Solutions B.V., Crowley Maritime Corp., Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Fjord Line AS, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, PJSC Gazprom Neft, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, SHV Energy, and TotalEnergies SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

