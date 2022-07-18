LNG Bunkering Market Size to Grow by USD 755.39 million, Increase in the Supply of LNG to Drive Growth - Technavio

Make the right business decisions using the analysis and market-related information

Market Driver

The increase in the supply of LNG is driving the growth of the market. As per the IEA, a rise in the production of natural gas in the US will account for 40% of the growth in global natural gas output by 2022. By 2022, the US is expected to produce 890 bcm, or 22% of the global natural gas production. In addition, the Middle East is expected to add 70 bcm to global natural gas production because the production is expected to rise to 650 bcm by 2022. Russia is the second-largest producer of natural gas after the US and has high underutilized natural gas production capacity in the Yamal Peninsula. Thus, the increase in natural gas production has led to a rise in the production of LNG, which is projected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Major LNG Bunkering Companies

Arkas Holding SA

Broadview Energy Solutions B.V.

Crowley Maritime Corp.

Eagle LNG Partners

Energir

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd.

Equinor ASA

EVOL LNG

Fluxys SA

Gasum Oy

Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC

Naturgy Energy Group SA

Petroliam Nasional Berhad

Petronet LNG Ltd.

QLNG Transport LLC

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

SHV Holdings NV

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

TotalEnergies SE

Trelleborg AB

Key Vendor Offerings

Broadview Energy Solutions B.V. - The company offers LNG bunkering services. Under the unified segment, the company offers equipment and services for the transition to cleaner fuels, LNG/ BIO-LNG supply, gas equipment, equipment leasing, and many more.

LNG Bunkering Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Tanker - size and forecast 2021-2026

Ferry and ro-ro - size and forecast 2021-2026

Container - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

LNG Bunkering Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

EMEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Americas - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating End-user Segments

The tanker segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the development of fuel-efficient technologies for tankers and stringent regulations.

LNG Bunkering Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.47% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 755.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.76 Regional analysis EMEA, APAC, and Americas Performing market contribution EMEA at 65% Key consumer countries US, Norway, The Netherlands, Denmark, and Singapore Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Arkas Holding SA, Broadview Energy Solutions B.V., Crowley Maritime Corp., Eagle LNG Partners, Energir, ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., Equinor ASA, EVOL LNG, Fluxys SA, Gasum Oy, Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC, Naturgy Energy Group SA, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Petronet LNG Ltd., QLNG Transport LLC, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, SHV Holdings NV, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, and Trelleborg AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Tanker - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Tanker - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Tanker - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Tanker - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Tanker - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Ferry and ro-ro - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Ferry and ro-ro - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Ferry and ro-ro - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Ferry and ro-ro - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Ferry and ro-ro - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Container - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Container - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Container - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Container - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Container - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 EMEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on EMEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on EMEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on EMEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on EMEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Americas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Americas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Americas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Americas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Americas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Broadview Energy Solutions B.V.

Exhibit 89: Broadview Energy Solutions B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Broadview Energy Solutions B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Broadview Energy Solutions B.V. - Key offerings

10.4 Crowley Maritime Corp.

Exhibit 92: Crowley Maritime Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Crowley Maritime Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Crowley Maritime Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Eagle LNG Partners

Exhibit 95: Eagle LNG Partners - Overview



Exhibit 96: Eagle LNG Partners - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Eagle LNG Partners - Key offerings

10.6 Gasum Oy

Exhibit 98: Gasum Oy - Overview



Exhibit 99: Gasum Oy - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Gasum Oy - Key offerings

10.7 Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC

Exhibit 101: Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC - Overview



Exhibit 102: Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Petroliam Nasional Berhad

Exhibit 104: Petroliam Nasional Berhad - Overview



Exhibit 105: Petroliam Nasional Berhad - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Petroliam Nasional Berhad - Key news



Exhibit 107: Petroliam Nasional Berhad - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Petroliam Nasional Berhad - Segment focus

10.9 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Exhibit 109: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Overview



Exhibit 110: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Segment focus

10.10 SHV Holdings NV

Exhibit 113: SHV Holdings NV - Overview



Exhibit 114: SHV Holdings NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: SHV Holdings NV - Key offerings

10.11 TotalEnergies SE

Exhibit 116: TotalEnergies SE - Overview



Exhibit 117: TotalEnergies SE - Business segments



Exhibit 118: TotalEnergies SE - Key news



Exhibit 119: TotalEnergies SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: TotalEnergies SE - Segment focus

10.12 Trelleborg AB

Exhibit 121: Trelleborg AB - Overview



Exhibit 122: Trelleborg AB - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Trelleborg AB - Key news



Exhibit 124: Trelleborg AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Trelleborg AB - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

