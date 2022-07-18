LNG Bunkering Market Size to Grow by USD 755.39 million, Increase in the Supply of LNG to Drive Growth - Technavio

Jul 18, 2022, 19:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering is the practice of providing LNG fuel to a ship for its own consumption. The need to cut emissions caused by ship transportation is propelling the demand for environmentally sustainable marine fuel such as LNG. This has encouraged ports to develop LNG bunkering facilities.
The global LNG bunkering market is expected to grow by USD 755.39 mn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.47% during the forecast period.
Market Driver
The increase in the supply of LNG is driving the growth of the market. As per the IEA, a rise in the production of natural gas in the US will account for 40% of the growth in global natural gas output by 2022. By 2022, the US is expected to produce 890 bcm, or 22% of the global natural gas production. In addition, the Middle East is expected to add 70 bcm to global natural gas production because the production is expected to rise to 650 bcm by 2022. Russia is the second-largest producer of natural gas after the US and has high underutilized natural gas production capacity in the Yamal Peninsula. Thus, the increase in natural gas production has led to a rise in the production of LNG, which is projected to boost market growth during the forecast period.
Major LNG Bunkering Companies
- Arkas Holding SA
- Broadview Energy Solutions B.V.
- Crowley Maritime Corp.
- Eagle LNG Partners
- Energir
- ENN Energy Holdings Ltd.
- Equinor ASA
- EVOL LNG
- Fluxys SA
- Gasum Oy
- Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC
- Naturgy Energy Group SA
- Petroliam Nasional Berhad
- Petronet LNG Ltd.
- QLNG Transport LLC
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- SHV Holdings NV
- Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.
- TotalEnergies SE
- Trelleborg AB
Key Vendor Offerings
Broadview Energy Solutions B.V. - The company offers LNG bunkering services. Under the unified segment, the company offers equipment and services for the transition to cleaner fuels, LNG/ BIO-LNG supply, gas equipment, equipment leasing, and many more.
LNG Bunkering Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- Tanker - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Ferry and ro-ro - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Container - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
LNG Bunkering Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- EMEA - size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Americas - size and forecast 2021-2026
Revenue-generating End-user Segments
The tanker segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the development of fuel-efficient technologies for tankers and stringent regulations.
LNG Bunkering Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.47%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 755.39 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
18.76
Regional analysis
EMEA, APAC, and Americas
Performing market contribution
EMEA at 65%
Key consumer countries
US, Norway, The Netherlands, Denmark, and Singapore
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Arkas Holding SA, Broadview Energy Solutions B.V., Crowley Maritime Corp., Eagle LNG Partners, Energir, ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., Equinor ASA, EVOL LNG, Fluxys SA, Gasum Oy, Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC, Naturgy Energy Group SA, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Petronet LNG Ltd., QLNG Transport LLC, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, SHV Holdings NV, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, and Trelleborg AB
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Tanker - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Ferry and ro-ro - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Container - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 EMEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Americas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Broadview Energy Solutions B.V.
10.4 Crowley Maritime Corp.
10.5 Eagle LNG Partners
10.6 Gasum Oy
10.7 Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC
10.8 Petroliam Nasional Berhad
10.9 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
10.10 SHV Holdings NV
10.11 TotalEnergies SE
10.12 Trelleborg AB
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
