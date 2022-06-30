LNG Carriers Market| Evolving Opportunities with BW Group and DSME Co. Ltd. | Technavio

Market Driver

One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the LNG carriers market is the rising demand for natural gas. Due to its higher energy density than CNG, LNG is growing in popularity. It guarantees long-distance travel and makes it possible to store more natural gas in fuel tanks, which is beneficial for cars with more horsepower. Another major market trend for LNG carriers that are fostering industry expansion is a rise in consumer desire for cleaner fuels. However, one of the things preventing the market for LNG carriers from expanding is the fluctuation in oil and gas prices.

Major Five LNG Carriers Companies:

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

BW Group

DSME Co. Ltd.

Flex LNG Ltd.

GasLog Ltd

Gaztransport and Technigaz SA

Golar LNG Ltd.

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Co. Ltd.

IMABARI SHIPBUILDING CO. LTD.

Japan Marine United Corp.

K Shipbuilding Co. Ltd

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Maran Gas Maritime Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

LNG Carriers Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America will account for 31% of market growth. The main markets in North America for LNG carriers are the US and Bermuda. The market in this region will expand more slowly than the market in South America. Over the projection period, the market for LNG carriers in North America will develop thanks to the expansion of LNG trade.

LNG Carriers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.06 Regional analysis North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries Qatar, Japan, Malaysia, UK, and Greece Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BW Group, DSME Co. Ltd., Flex LNG Ltd., GasLog Ltd, Gaztransport and Technigaz SA, Golar LNG Ltd., Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., IMABARI SHIPBUILDING CO. LTD., Japan Marine United Corp., K Shipbuilding Co. Ltd, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Maran Gas Maritime Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsui E&S Holdings Co. Ltd., Nakilat, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Shell plc, Teekay LNG Partners L.P, and Wartsila Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

