LNG Carriers: Worldwide Markets to 2023 - Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.74%

The global LNG carriers market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.74% during the period 2019-2023.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increase in demand for cleaner fuels. The demand for natural gas is expected to increase during the forecast period due to the demand for clean fuels, therefore, have a positive in the growth.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increase in demand for natural gas. The demand for end- user such as power sector, fertilizers sector and feedstocks will drive the demand for the market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the fluctuation in oil and gas prices. The frequent fluctuation in the prices of crude oil affect the production and use of natural gas, which will pose challenge to the growth of the market.

Key Vendors

AECOM

Babcock International Group

Bechtel

Holtec International

Orano

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CONTAINMENT TYPE

Market segmentation by containment type

Comparison by containment type

Membrane - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Moss - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by containment type

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in demand for cleaner fuels

Development of efficient LNG carriers

Commoditization of LNG

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

DSME

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Nakilat

Samsung Heavy Industries

Teekay LNG Partners

