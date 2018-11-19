LNG Carriers: Worldwide Markets to 2023 - Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.74%
18:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global LNG Carriers Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global LNG carriers market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.74% during the period 2019-2023.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increase in demand for cleaner fuels. The demand for natural gas is expected to increase during the forecast period due to the demand for clean fuels, therefore, have a positive in the growth.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increase in demand for natural gas. The demand for end- user such as power sector, fertilizers sector and feedstocks will drive the demand for the market.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the fluctuation in oil and gas prices. The frequent fluctuation in the prices of crude oil affect the production and use of natural gas, which will pose challenge to the growth of the market.
Key Vendors
- AECOM
- Babcock International Group
- Bechtel
- Holtec International
- Orano
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CONTAINMENT TYPE
- Market segmentation by containment type
- Comparison by containment type
- Membrane - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Moss - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by containment type
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in demand for cleaner fuels
- Development of efficient LNG carriers
- Commoditization of LNG
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- DSME
- Hyundai Heavy Industries
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Nakilat
- Samsung Heavy Industries
- Teekay LNG Partners
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bcfnd8/lng_carriers?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article