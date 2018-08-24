LNG Exports are the Future of U.S. Natural Gas Industry, But Big Hurdles Remain, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Written by John Egan for Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--"The future of the U.S. natural gas industry lies in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports," John Harpole, president of Mercator Energy (Littleton, Colorado), told about 1,000 attendees last week at the 30th annual conference sponsored by the Colorado Oil & Gas Association (COGA) (Denver, Colorado). But regulatory lag in approving LNG facilities and pipeline projects, and the prospect of a trade war, could keep the industry from realizing its bright future, said Betsy Spomer, the former president and chief executive at Jordan Cove LNG (Coos Bay, Oregon).

Within this article: Where the surging LNG industry is headed and how trade policy and empty seats at the U.S. Department of the Interior are hindering its development.

