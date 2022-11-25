LNG Industry (Liquefaction and Regasification) Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries, All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026
Nov 25, 2022, 10:20 ET
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06365188/?utm_source=PRN
Summary
Global LNG liquefaction capacity is expected to increase from 464 mtpa in 2021 to 844 mtpa in 2026 at an average annual growth rate (AAGR) of 12%, while regasification capacity is expected to increase from 48,794 bcf in 2021 to 75,737 bcf in 2026 at an AAGR of 8.8%. In 2021, Australia had the highest liquefaction capacity of 89 mtpa globally, while Japan had the highest regasification capacity of 10,209 bcf.
Scope
- Updated information on all active, planned and announced LNG terminals globally with start year up to 2026
- Provides capacity data by liquefaction and regasification terminals from 2016 to 2021, outlook up to 2026
- Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, terminal status for all active, planned and announced LNG terminals globally
- Provides capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries for planned and announced (new-build) LNG terminals till 2026
- Latest developments and contracts related to LNG terminals, wherever available
