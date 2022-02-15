LNG infrastructure market in the US to grow by USD 1.12 billion| Technavio

The LNG infrastructure market in US is driven by the increase in LNG production. However, the impact of the ongoing trade war between US and China might impact the market growth adversely during the forecast period.

LNG Infrastructure in US: Drivers and Trends

The LNG infrastructure market growth in the US is driven by factors such as the increase in LNG production. The rise in the supply of coalbed methane, shale gas, and tight gas has made natural gas one of the fastest-growing fossil fuels in the US. According to the IEA, by 2022, the US will account for 890 bcm or 22% of global natural gas production. Despite the growth in domestic demand and the production of natural gas, more than half of the additional natural gas produced will be converted into LNG for export to the countries where domestic natural gas production is nil or insufficient to meet the demand. Hence, the increase in natural gas production has led to a rise in LNG production, which is likely to boost the demand for LNG infrastructure during the forecast period.

One of the trends supporting the LNG infrastructure market growth in the US is the growing demand for LNG bunkering. There have been several developments to make LNG bunkering more efficient and convenient. For instance, in October 2017, the universal transfer system (UTS) was developed to enable the transfer of LNG from an LNG carrier to bunker tanks onshore. It demonstrated a system that can bring bunkering infrastructure to a vessel using a floating platform connected to the shore with cryoline cryogenic floating hoses. In addition, it reduces the impact of infrastructure establishment on the environment and can be retracted when not in use. Such developments in LNG bunkering, along with the implementation of stringent emission regulations, will further boost the demand for LNG as a marine fuel. These factors will contribute to the growth of the LNG infrastructure market in the US during the forecast period.

Major LNG Infrastructure Companies in US:

Bechtel Corp.

Cheniere Energy Inc.

Chevron Corp.

Chiyoda Corp.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Fluor Corp.

McDermott International Inc.

NextDecade Corp.

Sempra Energy

TotalEnergies SE

LNG Infrastructure Market In US End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Power generation - size and forecast 2021-2026

Transportation fuel - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

LNG Infrastructure Market In US Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Liquefaction terminal - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regasification terminal - size and forecast 2021-2026

LNG Infrastructure Market Scope in the US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.77 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bechtel Corp., Cheniere Energy Inc., Chevron Corp., Chiyoda Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fluor Corp., McDermott International Inc., NextDecade Corp., Sempra Energy, and TotalEnergies SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Transportation fuel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Liquefaction terminal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Regasification terminal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

