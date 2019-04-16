Loacker Announces Third Annual PowerMom Celebration With Maggie Gyllenhaal

To further celebrate dynamic mothers who embody the meaning of PowerMom across the nation, the brand is hosting a corresponding digital contest, "Loacker PowerMom Awards . " Loved ones can nominate an impactful matriarch from April 8 th – 22 nd for consideration within one of the following PowerMom categories: the community-focused "Village Leader," the career-focused "Corporate Disrupter" and the entrepreneurial-focused "Maker Mom." Awarding a grand prize winner in each category, the winners will be announced live during "Loacker's Afternoon With Maggie Gyllenhaal," and will each receive a "PowerMom Essentials Kit," which includes:

School Year Supply of Loacker products

$250 Spa Finder Gift Card

Spa Finder Gift Card $500 Grubhub Gift Card

Grubhub Gift Card $1,000 Task Rabbit Gift Card

Task Rabbit Gift Card PowerMom Engraved Award

$500 Donation to a charitable organization in the winner's name

"Through PowerMom, Loacker continues to foster a community that not only celebrates working mothers but also provides a support system and opportunity to openly discuss shared experiences," shares Crystal Black Davis, Executive Vice President / Vice President of Marketing, Loacker USA. "As a working mother myself, I'm honored to be joined by Maggie Gyllenhaal and PowerMoms across the United States to empower one another as we all navigate the balancing act of motherhood and careers."

The third annual PowerMom celebration, Loacker continues to bring to life the brand's mission to empower those that embody their company motto, "Goodness, Without Compromise." With a longstanding dedication of advocating for mothers that make an impact in their communities and careers, Loacker's PowerMom provides a platform to support the woman who does it all.

"The Loacker name represents generations of caring through our commitment to quality moments of happiness, healthiness, and togetherness," shares TJ Rooney, President Loacker USA. "We care for consumers as if they were family, and celebrating moms is a natural extension of this commitment."

To nominate a mom for "Loacker PowerMom Awards," please visit www.loackerlove.com/powermom2019 to submit from April 8th – 22nd. To view the "Loacker's Afternoon With Maggie Gyllenhaal" Facebook Live on May 11th from 1 – 1:30PM EST, please follow @LoackerUSA and join the conversation with #PureGoodPowerMom.

For full contest details, rules and conditions visit www.loackerlove.com/powermom2019 . To learn more about Loacker, please visit www.loackerusa.com.

ABOUT LOACKER

The #1 global wafer cookie brand, the name Loacker has become an internationally sought-after brand, on store shelves in more than 100 countries. Combining a love of nature with a passion for the art of baking, Loacker selects the best untreated and unmodified raw ingredients with precision and an uncompromising eye. Ingredients consist of the finest Italian hazelnuts that are freshly roasted by Loacker, real "Bourbon" vanilla pods, luxurious aromatic cocoa and the finest quality milk. This results in delicious crispy wafers and chocolates created with love and family tradition.

It was over 90 years ago that the Loacker brand started in the little confectionery shop of Alfons Loacker in Bolzano, Italy. In manufacturing their products in the heart of the Italian Alps, 1000 meters above sea level, Loacker focuses precisely on the most important element: pure quality products.

