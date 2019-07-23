Loadsmart and One Network Partner to Create a Seamless and Automated Freight Brokering Experience

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loadsmart today announced they have entered into a strategic partnership with One Network Enterprises , a leader in supply chain network technology, to help organizations optimize their freight booking processes. The joint solution connects Loadsmart's instant pricing and transportation capacity from the Loadsmart carrier network with One Network's market-leading SaaS platform, a disruptive artificial intelligence-based technology which enables autonomous supply chain management solutions. As a result of this partnership, shippers can leverage technology in order to reduce friction and create value in the freight market.

According to Silpa Paul , team lead of Commercial Vehicle Research and Consulting at Frost & Sullivan, "While the trucking industry is in a phase of digital transformation with connected devices bringing greater visibility and transparency across the supply chain the brokerage process, until recently, has struggled to digitalize."

Recognizing this challenge, and the potential of leveraging artificial intelligence, the two companies forged this collaboration in order to automate the pricing and booking of freight for more than 75,000 participating organizations who rely on One Network to optimize and operate their supply chain.

"Shippers still struggle to secure transportation in a fast and reliable manner as a result of freight market volatility, seasonal crunches in carrier capacity, and drastic rate fluctuations," said Felipe Capella, Chief Product Officer, Loadsmart. "This partnership will add value to the companies transacting on the Network, as it provides a new and easy freight booking capability that enables customers to seamlessly secure reliable spot transportation with instant rates, one-click booking and 100 percent tender acceptance – all within the One Network platform. With spot prices currently at 20 percent below contracted rates, that's a considerable advantage."

"We are pleased to enter into this relationship, as the integration will further our mission of helping organizations go beyond decision-support to decision-making and autonomous control so they can optimize their entire supply chain," said Johann Van Der Westhuizen, VP, Strategic Business Development at One Network.

"By integrating with Loadsmart we are helping shippers reduce transportation costs by enabling them to secure reliable transportation and spot coverage more easily and within a familiar setting so they can reduce manual planning and tracking activities all within One Network's Platform."

