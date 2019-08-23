Loadsmart Now Provides Shippers with Instant Pricing Via Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loadsmart, a digital freight technology company, today announced the release of its Simple Quote add-on for Google Sheets and Microsoft Excel. The integrations provide shippers the ability to price and book truckload shipments in seconds directly from within a spreadsheet—without the need for emails, calls, or a transportation management system (TMS) integration.

Loadsmart already provides instant truckload rates inside most major TMSs, enabling Fortune 500 companies to book a truckload in seconds. With the new integrations, Loadsmart is the first provider to level the playing field for smaller shippers.

"We believe small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) should have access to the same instant pricing as larger shippers," said Hunter Yaw, VP of product at Loadsmart, "Despite the availability of newer SaaS TMSs, we find that a large percentage of the SMB market still heavily rely on spreadsheets to manage their shipping. With the Simple Quote add-on, these shippers will now have access to instant market-based pricing for all their shipments—all without having to leave their spreadsheets."

Using the functionality is as easy as adding the plug-in from the Microsoft Excel or Google Sheets store. Users can then specify an origin, destination, pickup date and equipment type to receive an instantly bookable truckload rate right in their spreadsheet for hundreds of loads automatically. In addition to seeing rates, users can book the load with a single click.

For a demonstration of Simple Quote, see this video . To download the add-on, please visit the Google Sheets or Microsoft Excel marketplaces.

Loadsmart is a digital freight technology company that specializes in full truckload and intermodal shipping. Loadsmart is leveraging data and machine learning to build artificial intelligence processes into the complex freight cycle, allowing shippers to book a truck in seconds and providing instant and targeted loads to carriers. For more information, please visit: https://loadsmart.com/ .

