Loadsmith Partners with Mastery Logistics to Optimize its Freight Network as it Expands Autonomous Trucking Solution

To power its nationwide CaaS platform, Loadsmith will deploy Mastery's MasterMind® cloud-based transportation management system (TMS), creating new freight capacity for shippers, more rewarding driving jobs and supply chain resiliency. The groundbreaking new solution creates a more efficient, economical and environmentally friendly transportation network that can help offset current overwhelming demand, bolster against future supply chain disruptions and enable more sustainable operations.

As part of its fully autonomous strategy, Loadsmith recently secured 350 autonomous trucks through TuSimple and plans to further expand its autonomous fleet. Implementing MasterMind® enables Loadsmith to offer its shipping customers dynamic transportation options including autonomous middle-mile with power-only first- and last-mile capacity. Using the platform, shippers can track freight and monitor and optimize their transportation strategies in real-time to meet changing needs. The platform also integrates directly with the Loadsmith carrier mobile app, making it easy for drivers to find and book loads on demand.

"In meeting our technological needs, Mastery offers an out-of-the-box approach to solving optimization and workflow challenges that no one else even comes close to," said Brett Suma, CEO at Loadsmith. "Their platform makes it easy to integrate all the moving parts required for building a next-generation autonomous transportation network, allowing us to deliver better service and execution to our customers—both shippers and drivers."

Built by freight experts for freight experts, the enterprise-grade MasterMind® TMS provides complete visibility across all modes of transportation, giving shippers full optimization control and the ability to leverage capacity in real-time. Mastery's solution embraces the complexity of supply chain management and simplifies it for shippers, carriers and third-party providers by delivering the scale, stability, speed and automation required to manage the reality of today's supply chain challenges.

"Partnering with Loadsmith gives us the opportunity to help pioneer the autonomous transportation future but also stretch and strengthen the capabilities of our product," said Jeff Silver, CEO at Mastery Logistics. "We thrive on solving these complex challenges and look forward to the insights and efficiencies that will emerge from this partnership over time."

With a prolonged driver shortage projected to maintain its impact on the trucking industry, drivers have hesitations in taking over-the-road (OTR) jobs that keep them away from home and their families. Loadsmith's strategy aims to accelerate growth in jobs that offer a better quality of life for drivers by eliminating the long haul.

"OTR jobs are extremely hard, and drivers deserve options. They might want to be home nightly, present with their families or have more consistency—they may want first- and last-mile jobs," Suma said. "Our network design and optimization combined with the autonomous middle mile provides the ideal solution for both shippers and drivers as we evolve truckload transportation."

To learn more about Loadsmith's capacity-as-a-service logistics platform, visit www.loadsmith.com.

About Loadsmith

Loadsmith is a leading third-party logistics platform headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with additional locations in Chattanooga, Tennessee and Phoenix, Arizona. Founded in 2019, Loadsmith was built by industry professionals who have worked with America's greatest carriers, large and small to deliver top of the line business management and transportation services. Using the latest in transportation technology, Loadsmith creates a seamless transportation logistics experience, providing innovative solutions to our customers and partners.

About Mastery

Mastery Logistics Systems was established in 2019 with the mission to help large carriers, logistics service providers, and shippers manage complex transportation needs in an efficient, cohesive, and intelligent way. Mastery is led by founder Jeff Silver, whose previous systems and teams have powered some of the largest logistics companies in North America for over four decades. Mastery is building logistics solutions and systems from the ground up with a growing team of engineering, programming, and implementation experts.

Mastery's MasterMind® TMS is a comprehensive cloud-based SaaS transportation management system, designed to be the World's First Lovable TMS™. MasterMind® TMS is built for size, stability, speed, and automation, providing unprecedented visibility and control by embracing the complexity that is the reality of the supply chain world.

To learn more about Mastery Logistics Systems, visit Mastery.net

MASTERY MEDIA CONTACT:

Brenda Blume

1-800-331-1314

[email protected]

LOADSMITH MEDIA CONTACT:

Gab DePietro

Next PR

484-886-9554

[email protected]

SOURCE Loadsmith