LOAK Partners with Splinterlands to Create Video Game NFT with Waka Flocka Flame

When the Waka Spiritblade NFT is exported to an external wallet, such as a MetaMask wallet, the NFT will become a video of the wearable Waka Flocka headpiece, with a scannable QR code allowing the user to wear the Augmented Reality NFT in Snapchat! Users can wear the headpiece as an AR filter and share it across various social media platforms.

This announcement follows the success of LOAK's first two exclusive NFT drops with hip-hop artist Waka Flocka Flame and celebrity surfer Kalani Robb. The drops sold out in hours, confirming people's eager interest in wearable NFTs and cementing LOAK's position in the space.

Commenting on the launch, LOAK CEO Jacob Safar says, "We're excited to come together with Splinterlands and be the first to bridge NFTs, gaming, and AR. We believe that developing new mediums for art, creativity, and collaboration empowers personal expression and fosters an innovative society. We hope to push this idea forward with Splinterlands' first ever in-game celebrity feature, hip-hop artist Waka Flocka Flame. This partnership with Waka and Splinterlands is just the start."

How To Purchase:

The Waka Spiritblade NFT will be released for sale at 12pm EST on Thursday, February 24th, 2022 in the Splinterlands store. The sale will be conducted in 2 phases. The first phase will consist of 500 cards being sold in the new Splinterlands' Promotion Store. 480 regular foil cards and 20 gold foil cards will be sold. Upon purchasing a card, there is a chance that it will be unpacked as a gold foil instead of a regular foil card.

Once the first 500 NFTs are sold in the Splinterlands' store, the last 500 NFTs will be released on Splinterlands' AtomicHub storefront in order to highlight the collectible fashion portion of the NFT that also includes the Snapchat QR code. The timing, pricing, and other details of the sale on AtomicHub will be announced after the in-game sale is completed.

About LOAK:

LOAK is a digital merchandise company that empowers creators to develop exclusive NFT merch and connect with their global audiences. LOAK wearables are collectible pieces of fashion that can be worn in Augmented Reality and are minted on the blockchain as NFTs, guaranteeing permanent authenticity. LOAK is positioned at the intersection of art, technology, merchandise, and gaming; which has led them to produce wearable NFTs with some of society's most talented and influential creators like Waka Flocka Flame, Kalani Robb, Splinterlands, Desiigner, Chase The Money, and many more.

To become a part of the LOAK community and to stay updated on LOAK's Splinterlands launch, join their Discord here: https://discord.gg/GxM62jz4P

About Splinterlands:

Splinterlands is a unique digital trading card game that allows players to truly own their cards and other in-game assets. Thanks to web 3.0 technology powered by the HIVE blockchain, each card in Splinterlands is a non-fungible token owned by a player. That means that players can do anything they want with their cards, including battling for rewards, holding as collectibles, trading on the peer-to-peer markets, and combining to level them up. Players can trade anytime, battle anywhere and earn every win - the power is in your hands.

To join Splinterlands and enter the fray, join their Discord here: https://discord.gg/splinterlands

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Loak