LoanCare, a ServiceLink Company, Announces New Chief Information Officer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanCare, a ServiceLink Company, has named Sudhir Nair as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

Nair, who has nearly two decades of experience in the mortgage and consumer lending sector, will be responsible for planning, organizing, optimizing and managing the overall operation of LoanCare's IT department. He will also provide strategic leadership to ensure operational services are supported in a timely and cost-effective manner.

"We are excited to have Sudhir join our executive team. Given his expertise, we're confident that he will help take our business to the next level," said Dave Worrall, President of LoanCare. "We are committed to innovation and providing the best digital mortgage experience for our customers and clients and we look forward to seeing how Sudhir can position us for the future."

Nair has extensive experience in the mortgage servicing industry. He previously served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Xome (Solutionstar), where he led a global technology and operations team.

"It is a wonderful opportunity to join a company like LoanCare, a ServiceLink Company, one that has such a strong reputation for delivering best-in-class service to its customers," said Nair. "I look forward to leveraging my skill set and building on its great success."

About LoanCare, a ServiceLink Company

LoanCare, a ServiceLink Company is one of the top three providers of full service subservicing and interim subservicing to the mortgage industry and is also leading the industry in engineering agile technology solutions to provide a superior consumer experience. Presently, LoanCare subservices approximately 1.2 million loans in all 50 states, approximating $244 billion in loan balances. ServiceLink's LoanCare division has a seasoned loan servicing team with senior managers averaging nearly 30 years of experience in the mortgage and financial services industry. To learn more please visit https://www.loancareservicing.com/.

