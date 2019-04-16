LoanCare Named 2019 HousingWire Tech 100 Winner

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, LoanCare, a ServiceLink company, has been named a winner of the 2019 HousingWire Tech 100 award. The award is given to the top companies and technologies in the housing industry that push the boundaries of innovation.

LoanCare's interactive mobile application, MyLoanCare, was named to the prestigious list for its ability to offer a full mortgage subservicing experience. The combination of ease-of-use, accessibility and customer-focused features helped it stand out in a highly competitive field.

"We have always focused on providing our customers and clients with the best possible technology available," said Dave Worrall, President of LoanCare. "MyLoanCare is a great example of self-service technology that empowers users to interact with their mortgage on their own terms. We are very proud to be recognized by HousingWire again this year."

In 2018, LoanCare earned the Tech 100 designation for its use of digital agents and bots in key areas of the business, to create the first digital servicer in the mortgage industry.

About LoanCare

LoanCare, a ServiceLink Company, is one of the top three providers of full service subservicing and interim subservicing to the mortgage industry and is also leading the industry in engineering agile technology solutions to provide a superior consumer experience. Presently, LoanCare subservices approximately 1.2 million loans in all 50 states, approximating $244 billion in loan balances. ServiceLink's LoanCare division has a seasoned loan servicing team with senior managers averaging nearly 30 years of experience in the mortgage and financial services industry. To learn more please visit https://www.loancareservicing.com/.

