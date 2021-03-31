loanDepot Introduces loanDepot park, the New Home of the Miami Marlins

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: "LDI"), the nation's second largest nonbank retail lender, today announced it has secured the exclusive naming rights for loanDepot park, the home of the Miami Marlins and world-class special events. loanDepot, the Official Mortgage Provider of Major League Baseball and the Presenting Sponsor of the MLB American and National League Championship Series, will also be the Official Mortgage Provider of the Miami Marlins. This multi-year relationship – the first of its kind for loanDepot and the venue – brings together two rising and celebrated organizations with a common vision for providing exceptional, impactful experiences for customers and fans.

The Marlins and loanDepot, while in very different sectors, share leadership values that make this pairing a perfect match. Both organizations are young, vibrant and innovative, and are strongly goaled to exceed customer expectations. For loanDepot CEO Anthony Hsieh, creating a transformational mortgage experience through technological innovations has been his dedicated focus. In less than 11 years, he has expanded his start-up from 50 employees to become the nation's second-largest nonbank retail lender with nearly 11,000 team members nationwide, serving more than 30,000 customers a month, and funding more than $300 billion since inception. Most recently, loanDepot became publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LDI.

"This is a momentous day as we join the Miami Marlins in bringing our 'Home Means Everything' message to the South Florida community," said loanDepot CEO and Founder Anthony Hsieh. "As the Official Mortgage Provider of MLB and the Marlins, we are committed to delivering the dream of homeownership to Americans nationwide—and as the naming sponsor of loanDepot park, we are equally committed to bringing a world-class experience to Marlins fans. We have great confidence that this outstanding collaboration will enable our organizations to join forces in driving exciting innovations in entertainment and live sports events, and that it will result in lifelong memories for individuals and families for years to come."

"We're excited to welcome fans back for Opening Day at loanDepot park," said Marlins CEO Derek Jeter. "A partnership like this, with a nationally recognized brand excelling through innovation alongside a strong philanthropic commitment, is foundational to our ability to build sustainable success. A great amount of effort from many talented members of our organization – including, among others, Head of Partnership Development and Strategy David Oxfeld, Chief Revenue Officer Adam Jones and Vice President and Legal Counsel Ashwin Krishnan – helped to create this milestone agreement for the Marlins. With loanDepot as a part of our family, we have an ideal partner who shares our principles and values as well as our championship drive."

As one of the most versatile venues in sports today, loanDepot park also will play host to a diverse array of public and private events. In addition to being the ideal setting for Major League Baseball, loanDepot park is well-equipped to host such jewel sports events as the MLB All-Star Game, World Baseball Classic, Super Bowl Opening Night, college football and Monster Jam. The venue's unique architecture and atmosphere also make it an ideal backdrop for world-class entertainment, business and community events.

Both loanDepot and the Marlins prioritize the importance of community involvement and are deeply connected to the communities in which they live and work. As part of their new alliance, loanDepot will donate $50 for every Marlins run scored during the regular season to expand youth baseball and softball opportunities through the Miami Marlins Foundation programming at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade. This is in addition to loanDepot's season-long "Home Means Everything" RBI campaign, for which the company will be donating $25 for every regular season RBI to Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA). loanDepot is kicking off the "Home Means Everything" RBI campaign with a special Opening Day activation that will bring $250 for every RBI for BGCA.

Additionally, in recognition of their dedication and service, and to provide continued assistance to active duty military personnel and veterans, loanDepot will serve as the presenting sponsor of Salute & Serve Days. Every Monday at loanDepot park, active and retired military personnel, veterans, fire rescue personnel, members of the police department and healthcare professionals will receive two complimentary tickets to the game.

On Opening Day, all fans in attendance at loanDepot park will receive a Marlins schedule magnet and a commemorative game ticket, courtesy of loanDepot.

The loanDepot park branding transformation will take place over the coming months, with new signage integrated inside the ballpark throughout late spring and early summer. External ballpark signage is anticipated to be in place in time for the July All-Star Break.

"While we look forward to the Opening Day festivities and the launch of this historic alliance, it is just the beginning," added Hsieh. "Our goal, together with the Marlins, is to create lasting and valued memories for the South Florida community. We hope loanDepot park will become an integral part of many future celebrations."

About loanDepot

loanDepot is a contemporary financial services company dedicated to delivering a best-in-class experience to its mortgage purchase and refinance customers. Founded in 2010, loanDepot offers a diversified network of direct-to-consumer, in-market and partner business channels, uniquely positioning it to serve a wide range of customers. Headquartered in Southern California, the Company has funded more than $300 billion since its founding and currently ranks as the second largest retail nonbank lender and one of the leading retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Committed to serving the communities in which its team members live and work, loanDepot has donated millions of dollars to support a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts, most recently giving more than $2.5 million to help with COVID-related efforts for first responders, healthcare workers, individuals and families nationwide. The Company also is a founding sponsor of War Heroes on Water, which supports ongoing therapeutic healing services for combat-wounded veterans nationwide.

