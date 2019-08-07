Lobby CRE Appoints John Espey as Chief Executive Officer

Lobby CRE represents the latest SaaS technology solution to launch under the Thirty Capital brand. The portfolio is a culmination of Finlay's esteemed career delivering innovation and technology to an underserved commercial real estate market. It serves as an incubator focused on delivering value to customers, while accelerating the industry's adoption of technology.

"I am pleased to introduce John Espey as our next CEO of Lobby CRE," said Finlay. "After a thorough and thoughtful search, our leadership team unanimously agreed on John as the type of proven leader that can drive our continuous evolution as the trusted, innovative partner that our customers rely on to deliver data management, storage, and analytics solutions for an everchanging commercial real estate industry. John has the deep technical experience, the passion for our business, and the leadership ability to get us there."

Before joining Lobby CRE, Mr. Espey founded and served as CEO of Levvel, a service-based software development and digital transformation company. Under his leadership as CEO, Levvel grew to over 200 people in 10 offices on four continents and is recognized as being in the top 6% of the fastest-growing companies in America. Over a twenty-year career, he has launched and served as a strategic advisor to other technology brands, including Nexgrid and Amentra. Mr. Espey earned a B.S. from George Mason University and later a M.B.A. from Duke University.

"My first experience with Thirty Capital and its portfolio of companies came in the capacity as a consultant working directly with Mr. Finlay," said Espey. "I have always admired his vision to drive transformation in commercial real estate and look forward to leading the charge in helping industry executives derive greater value from their portfolios. Lobby CRE is truly innovative in its approach to data management and analysis, and the company has a unique opportunity to make its stamp on the industry."

In his role as CEO, Mr. Espey will be responsible for all major corporate decisions, managing the overall operations and resources of the company, and acting as the main point of contact between customers and industry partners, while also driving product development and the commercial success of Lobby CRE.

About Lobby CRE

Lobby CRE is the first data analytics and management platform designed specifically for commercial real estate. Customers can easily organize and explore data from multiple systems in one platform. Lobby helps companies discover opportunities in their business and provides custom insights to make data-driven decisions faster.

About Thirty Capital

Thirty Capital is the leading commercial real estate portfolio of companies focused on delivering value to customers through technology-driven, practical solutions. We bring to market innovative products rigorously tested and developed based upon our own needs as business professionals, giving us a unique competitive advantage as a brand and value-added partner in the technology space.

