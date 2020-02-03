Lobster Lovers To Jump On Leap Year Special

The twin-lobster 2 for $29 promotion on 2/29 will be available all day at all Legal Sea Foods restaurants (excluding airport locations.) Its other concept restaurants, including Legal C Bar, Legal Harborside and Legal on the Mystic, will be on-board as well.

"This event was so popular last Leap Year, that I've been waiting four years to do it again," said Roger Berkowitz, president and CEO of Legal Sea Foods. "We're doubling down on the occasion because the only thing better than a lobster is a second lobster."

The lobster dinner features a choice of two side dishes from the following list: smashed potatoes, broccoli, French fries, onion strings, garlic leek brown rice, coleslaw, seaweed salad, and jasmine rice (selections may vary by restaurant).

Due to the anticipated popularity of this special, it's suggested that lobster lovers get cracking on reservations by going to www.legalseafoods.com.

ABOUT LEGAL SEA FOODS:

Seventy years ago, Legal Sea Foods opened as a fish market in Cambridge, MA and has since cast a wider net – now operating over 30 restaurants along the east coast as well as its own fish processing plant on Boston Harbor. Legal Sea Foods' iconic tagline, "If it isn't fresh, it isn't Legal!" speaks to its legendary fanaticism for seafood quality and safety. The restaurants serve over 40 varieties of fresh fish and shellfish throughout the year; the menu highlights quintessential New England fare, including its famous New England Clam Chowder served at every Presidential Inauguration since 1981. At the helm of the family owned restaurant group is Roger Berkowitz, a 2017 James Beard Award winner. For more information about Legal Sea Foods and its locations, please visit www.legalseafoods.com.

SOURCE Legal Sea Foods