LoBue & Majdalany Achieves Association Management Company (AMC) Institute Accreditation for 15th year

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LoBue and Majdalany Association Management (L&M) has been awarded its fifth accreditation by the AMC Institute, the global trade association representing the Association Management industry.

Only 81 of more than 500 Association Management Companies (AMCs) worldwide have achieved AMC Institute Accreditation, demonstrating the commitment and ability to deliver the highest level of professional management services to associations and not-for-profit organization (NPO) clients. These AMCs are the recognized choice of associations and NPOs.

"AMCI accreditation requires that association management firms demonstrate adherence to operational and ethical best practices, as outlined in the AMCI standard. Accreditation distinguishes LoBue & Majdalany's ongoing commitment to leadership in association management," said AMC Institute Chair Jeanne Sheehy.

"We needed a management company that could help us realize the vision of our new medical certification organization by assisting in the development and implementation of a wide variety of initiatives," said Steven Zimmet, MD, President of the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine. "L&M has more than met those needs, and continues to provide critical advice, support, and program implementation to our organization."

LoBue & Majdalany Association Management is the only charter-accredited, US-based AMC west of the Rockies.

AMCs specialize in managing associations and NPOs, providing leadership and professional management services through experienced staff, best practices, and economies of scale. As AMCs manage multiple association and NPO clients, their deep experience and knowledge base grows substantially, positioning them as the preferred choice for full-service and specialized management services.

About LoBue & Majdalany Association Management

Established in San Francisco in 1993, L&M began serving high tech trade associations cooperating in the development of common technical standards such as SCSI and Fibre Channel, Asynchronous Transfer Mode, and others. Since then, L&M has managed and continues to manage associations in the high tech, health, floral, and other industries.

