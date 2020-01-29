Locai and L&R Distributors Deploy their Endless Aisles Solution with Hi-School Pharmacy

DENVER, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loc ai Solutions and L&R Distributors recently announced a partnership in which they provide endless aisles cosmetics, hair care, stationary and toys to retailers looking to expand their assortment beyond their brick and mortar shelves. Locai provides the technology that links a microsite to the retailer's website, while L&R provides product content, holds, and ships the inventory directly to the customer via their LR Fulfillment Services division .

"We are very excited to announce our first deployment of this partnership with Hi-School Pharmacy . They have had a desire to offer ecommerce for their customers, but didn't have an easy solution to do so, until now," says Marc Bodner, CEO of L&R Distributors.

Shoppers want more choices, which is a difficult problem to solve within the constraints of a traditional brick and mortar store. Locai's microsites enable retailers to expand the breadth and depth of their product assortment, without additional carrying costs, while utilizing L&R's distribution capabilities to drop ship items separately from any local delivery the retailer might offer.

"Launching Hi-School as our first deployment of this technology showcases the solution we're bringing to the current challenges faced by physical retail," says Mike Demko, CEO and Founder of locai Solutions. "They are an extremely customer focused brand and by offering an expanded assortment without the burden of inventory they can bring increased value to their consumers."

Locai's Endless Aisles solution is available as a standalone microsite that can be cross-linked to a retailers existing eCommerce site, via locai's APIs for integration into a retailer's existing eCommerce platform, or as a fully integrated user experience within the locai eCommerce platform. With these various options, adding Endless Aisles becomes a simple solution for all retailers challenged by limited in-store shelf space or high out-of-stock rates.

About L&R Distributors :

L&R Distributors is a national distributor of over 40,000 HBC, GM and cosmetics products, presently serving over 17,000 points of distribution within the supermarket, drug, independent and mass classes trade across the U.S. L&R is passionate about designing the ultimate shopping experience for our customers, combining that passion with innovative thinking, best practices and the greatest technology to deliver higher sales for each one of our clients. To learn more about L&R or LR Fulfillment Solutions please visit www.lrdist.com.

About Locai Solutions :

Founded in 2018 by eGrocery veterans from FreshDirect and Peapod, locai offers an end-to-end digital commerce platform for grocers. Their products include an engaging eCommerce site, a personalized meal planning application, an Endless Aisle application plus an order fulfillment application for use in-store or dedicated fulfillment centers. It's locai's mission to enable grocers to foster direct relationships with their customers through engaging omni-channel customer experiences that engender greater customer loyalty. For more information visit www.locaisolutions.com.

