Locai Offers Free Fulfillment Management Software and Operational Guidance to Grocers in Time of Need

DENVER, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Locai Solutions just announced that they are offering PowerPick, their Fulfillment Management Software, to grocers for free in light of operational challenges stemming from the coronavirus.

With exponential growth in consumer demand, grocers are now faced with addressing escalating strain on online order fulfillment, while also combating various issues like supply chain disruptions, employee and consumer health, and increased food safety protocols.

"We want to help the frontline fight, so we're offering our technology to help grocers effectively meet increased demand," said Mike Demko, Founder & CEO of locai Solutions. "COVID-19 is a catalyst for change... It's critical for retailers to advance their operation for the new era of digital grocery that is upon us."

PowerPick, with its multi-order pick capability, support for zone picking, and simplified order consolidation process, will help grocers improve their operating efficiency in-store and reduce the overall labor needed to run their online grocery operation.

For a limited time, locai is offering its PowerPick fulfillment application for free for in-store operations. The offer is simple: locai will waive monthly fees for the first 90 days on any annual contract as a grocer's in-store fulfillment solution.

As a partner, locai also brings to grocers a uniquely qualified team of eGrocery veterans who have years of running profitable online grocery operations. They understand the challenges retailers face first-hand, and share a similar history of continuous evolution. So, with each PowerPick implementation, locai is also offering 10 hours of free operational consulting to assess:

The potential to use hub & spoke logistics within a retailers store network for even greater efficiencies

An analysis of clusters within a store network with an assessment of volume trigger points by cluster that would warrant consideration of other fulfillment formats

Evaluation of current delivery and distribution network

Interested in learning more? Offer consideration will be determined on a first come first serve basis. Visit www.locaisolutions.com/covid-19 for more information.

