Locai Partners with L&R Distributors to Bring to Market a Health & Beauty and Cosmetics Endless Aisles Offering

DENVER, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Locai today announced the signing of its newest initiative with partner L&R Distributors. L&R, which specializes in logistics and fulfillment, will begin offering their clients eCommerce microsites powered by locai's Endless Aisles technology.

"We are very excited to partner with locai as they have created an eCommerce microsite that is simple, cost effective, and enables retailers to easily expand their offering in Cosmetics, Health & Beauty and General Merchandise. Endless Aisles is now very real, and locai has architected a solution that is truly turnkey for the retailer. We have high expectations of our partnership together and the value it will bring to our clients," says Marc Bodner, CEO of L&R Distributors.

Shoppers want more choices, which is a difficult problem to solve within the constraints of a traditional brick and mortar store. Locai's microsites enable retailers to expand the breadth and depth of their product assortment online using their brand, with no additional carrying costs, while utilizing L&R's distribution capabilities to drop ship items separately from any local delivery offering the retailer might offer.

"It's a win-win for everyone. Retailers are empowered to capture sales that would otherwise go to Amazon or Walmart, and they also benefit from a revenue share through their relationship with L&R, who then manages the carry and fulfillment costs on their behalf," says Mike Demko, CEO and Founder of locai Solutions.

Locai's Endless Aisles is available as a standalone microsite that can be cross-linked to a retailers existing eCommerce site, via locai's APIs for integration into a retailer's existing eCommerce platform, or as fully integrated user experience within the locai eCommerce platform. With these various options, adding Endless Aisles becomes a simple solution for all retailers challenged by limited in-store shelf space or high out-of-stock rates.

Though Amazon pioneered the marketplace concept, through their partnership with L&R, locai offers retailers this same capability with a much lower cost of ownership, enabling them to keep sales in-house while adding an extra level of convenience to their customers.

About L&R Distributors :

L&R Distributors is a national distributor of over 40,000 HBC, GM and cosmetics products, presently serving over 17,000 points of distribution within the supermarket, drug, independent and mass classes trade across the U.S. L&R is passionate about designing the ultimate shopping experience for our customers, combining that passion with innovative thinking, best practices and the greatest technology to deliver higher sales for each one of our clients. To learn more about L&R please visit www.lrdist.com.

About Locai Solutions :

Founded in 2018 by eGrocery veterans from FreshDirect and Peapod, locai offers a suite of eCommerce applications for grocers including an engaging eCommerce site configurable to the retailer's brand, a personalized meal planning application that can easily be integrated into any eCommerce site, an Endless Aisle application to expand a grocer's assortment plus a fulfillment application for use in-store or distribution centers. For more information see www.locaisolutions.com.

