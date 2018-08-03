Local & National Leading Voter Registration Volunteer, Chuck Levin, To Be Feted By LA City Council For 50 Yrs Service Fri, Aug. 10, City Hall; "Voter Registration Day In LA" For Critical 2018 Elections

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A city, county, state, and national leading voter registration volunteer, Chuck Levin, will be feted by the Los Angeles City Council for fifty years of service Friday, August 10, at City Hall. The Council will also announce "Voter Registration Day in LA" for the critical 2018 elections.

Levin, founder of "The First Vote," will hold a 9AM news conference/press availability on the City Hall steps, 201 North Main Street before the ceremony. The ceremony itself will be during the 10AM--noon City Council session in the Council Chamber (Levin will also be available after).

The resolution commending Levin will be by Council Member Paul Koretz, City Council President Herb Wesson, the entire City Council, and Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Levin said that the registration, which he does on a nonpartisan basis, "must continue for potential voters to impact the 2018 and 2020 elections." He emphasizes to all eligible voters, "Your vote is the one that counts."

Levin's group, The First Vote, which he created and has directed since 1984, a non-partisan 501c3 foundation, has registered more than 64,000 voters to date, according to California Secretary of State Alex Padilla.

Chuck's mother, Sylvia Levin, registered an astounding 47,000 from 1973-2009, when she died.

Levin has been joined at registration tables around the city by Hollywood actresses Alexandra Paul, who registered approximately 2000 and Jessica Parker, 300. Levin himself started registering voters in 1968 at Stan's Donuts in Westwood Village, and still does. While he conducts most registrations in Los Angeles, he has expanded as far as Inyo County's backwoods trails, arranging for hikers to register, working with that County's Registrar, Kammi Foote, on the trails. Koretz said to Levin, "You go everywhere."

The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine, and LA Times are among national media citing Levin's work over the years.

Levin has explained his enthusiasm for registration: He and Alexandra Paul said in 2010, "When voters stay home, the public's interest is dismissed, and narrow interests curry favor. Political mischief and arrogance are the immediate consequences of habitual low voter turnout." Levin also thanked former City Controller Rick Tuttle for strong support over decades.

On "Voter Registration Day in LA" August 10, following the City Council ceremony, Levin and his friends' events are:

3-5PM register voters in Chinatown in front of Bang Na, 637 North Spring Street.

register voters in Chinatown in front of Bang Na, 637 North Spring Street. 5-7PM dinner with friends at Bang Na with more registration.

dinner with friends at Bang Na with more registration. 7PM , around the corner, serve hungry, homeless, thirsty people, another passion. Again voters may register.

Eligible voters may register at the DMV, libraries, City Hall, post offices, mobile locations, by postcard, or online at LAVOTE.NET or REGISTERTOVOTE.CA.GOV. Other than conditional registration, the last day to register for the 2018 elections is October 22.

