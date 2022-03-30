LOCAL 25 DISPATCHERS RATIFY EXCELLENT NEW CONTRACT AT REPUBLIC SERVICES

Local 25 Members Secure Strong Agreement, Gain Pension and Free Health Care Coverage

BOSTON, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, dispatchers represented by Teamsters Local 25 in Boston voted unanimously to ratify a new four-year contract at Republic Services. The agreement was fully recommended by the bargaining committee and includes countless improvements. Most notably, the seven-worker unit will be covered under the New England Teamsters Pension Fund and guaranteed 100-percent health care coverage with zero out-of-pocket expenses.

"We knew what our goals were throughout the bargaining process and are thrilled to have won this incredible contract. Having a pension will allow me and my co-workers to retire with security. Health care was equally important to us, and we couldn't be happier to be covered under such an excellent plan," said Kenny Kwiatkowski, a five-year dispatcher at Republic Services.

Other contract highlights include annual wage increases, improved working conditions and more holidays. Dispatchers work alongside approximately 150 drivers and mechanics at Republic Services in Revere and Holbrook, Mass., who are covered under a separate bargaining agreement at Local 25.

"It was important for us to get a contract that awarded dispatchers with free health insurance and entry into the pension fund. These workers work side by side with drivers and mechanics, and they deserved the same protections and benefits," said Thomas G. Mari, President of Local 25. "The fight at Republic will never end, but the company knows to take us seriously in Boston. I want to thank lead negotiator Andy Walsh and congratulate this dedicated group of workers for making today's victory possible."

Republic Services [NYSE: RSG] is the second-largest trash collection and landfill company in America. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents more than 7,000 workers at the company throughout the U.S.

"By standing together, dispatchers at Republic Services have gained a contract that reflects the immeasurable service they provide to the community," said Chuck Stiles, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division. "The new administration at the International has only been in office a week, but we are already seeing a difference in the private waste industry. It's a new era for the Teamsters, and we are going to be standing strong to win the best possible contracts for our members."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents more than 1.3 million hardworking men and women in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @TeamsterPower.

