Local Austin Dentists Offering the Lowest Price Dental Crowns, Veneers and Bridges in the Country

AUSTIN, Texas, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Crowns, established in 2017, was started by Dr. Ben Poest to save Texans millions of dollars in dental fees. The team at Simply Crowns only work with dental crowns, bridges, veneers and implants, eliminating the costs associated with regular trips to the dentist that involve cleanings. Simply Crowns began in Austin, Texas, then expanded to San Antonio in 2018 and San Marcos earlier this year. All crowns, veneers and bridges are priced at $599 per unit, as compared to the $2,000 - $3,000 charged at a regular dentist office.

"We saw a pain point in the dental industry and decided that there was a sustainable way to treat patients' needs without busting their bank accounts," says Kyle Pletcher, Co-Founder of Simply Crowns. "After working in the dental industry for over a decade we found that patients were overpaying for simple crowns and sometimes forgoing their health to avoid spending money."

To date, the dentists at Simply Crowns have placed over 2,000 crowns across their three locations, and have saved central Texans over $3 million. Some patients have traveled across the country for the Simply Crowns experience, noting the incredible price point as a deciding factor.

"At the heart of it, we want to help people," says Dr. Bejamin Poest, Co-Founder of Simply Crowns. "We want to keep dollars in your pocket. Our products are made of the highest quality materials in our local Austin lab. We just want patients to know that fixing their smile doesn't have to be such a burden."

Starting this spring, the Simply Crowns team has also been able to do dental implants in-house in the Austin office. The $599 price is still honored, but an additional $200 abutment is necessary to fit the crown into an already placed implant. The dentists at Simply Crowns are also able to place implants at 50% the cost of what a typical dentist would charge.

Simply Crowns does not accept insurance, but the team is able to help patients file with their insurance carriers to receive a possible reimbursement.

Visit simplycrowns.com for more information and to book a free consultation in Austin, San Marcos or San Antonio.

