Local Bank Helps Over 581 Small Businesses Secure $124 Million in SBA PPP Loans

ORLANDO, Fla., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Over the last several weeks, our team has worked tirelessly to deploy the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to support our small business community. Working around the clock, our bankers helped our clients and clients from other financial institutions secure 581 loans totaling over $124 million. Today, there are more banking options than ever before. I think our effort reinforces the unique and valuable role a community bank offers to the companies it serves. We are able to quickly contact and speak to customers to ensure they get the personal support and responses they need." Lee Hanna, CEO of Cogent Bank

Cogent Bank

Based on customer feedback received early in the application process, we worked diligently to ensure clients received ongoing communication about the status of their application. This communication became a key differentiator in helping applicants who were operating their businesses under stressful conditions. This approach was well-received by business owners and nonprofit organizations who have agreed to share their feedback.

Maryann Barry, CEO, Girl Scouts of Citrus Council expressed her heartfelt gratitude for Cogent Bank's efforts in helping her organization, one of the first nonprofits in the region, secure a PPP loan. "We are eternally grateful to the team at Cogent Bank, for their impressive efforts in keeping us informed on the Paycheck Protection Program loan. From the very start, their team went above and beyond above and beyond any other bank to keep us informed and get our application processed even though we were not yet a client," shared Maryann. "It was the best experience I have ever had with a commercial bank. Their efforts on our behalf are why we will be partnering with Cogent Bank."

Martha Klitzkie, of Reef Environmental Education Foundation, shared, "I've been impressed with the level of service, communication, and follow-through at Cogent Bank. Thank you for helping our nonprofit by navigating the difficulties of COVID-19."

Liz Guerra, Realtor Associate at The Toni Everett Company shares, "I wanted to let you know what a good experience I had with your team at Cogent Bank in acquiring my PPP loan. They were very helpful, fast, and efficient. I received the checks for my new account yesterday, followed up by an email today letting me know my loan had been funded!"

This morning our Congressional Leaders approved additional funds to support our business community. We encourage business owners to gather PPP account documentation and submit their application as soon as possible.

Cogent Bank will continue to accept applications for PPP loans from clients and non-clients. While we are making every effort to process requests as quickly as possible, there are no guarantees we will be successful in securing a loan on your behalf. To submit an inquiry for the Paycheck Protection Program, visit www.CogentBank.net

Contact: Lee Hanna, CEO [email protected] or Anna Trenary, Marketing [email protected]

