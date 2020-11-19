Local Black-Owned Business Survives Double Whammy of Pandemic and Riots; Owner Paying Back Loyal Customers

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Piles of shattered window glass left Marques Warren wondering if operating a brick-and-mortar business in Seattle would pencil out. By allowing his customers at local business Downtown Spirits to place orders online for both curbside pickup and delivery, Marques believed he had weathered the unique challenges presented by COVID-19. Then came the civil unrest during the George Floyd protests, and it looked as though the damage to his store could be a step too far for his small business.

As the dust settled, Marques received feedback from customers congratulating him on remaining open. "People wanted to know how they could support my business," reports Marques.

Rather than folding his hand, Marques chose to double down. He launched a technology overhaul with cutting-edge tech from CityHive. This makes online ordering easier and even more secure via their website downtownspirits.com and the Downtown Spirits app (available in both the Apple and Google Play app stores).

Marques wants to pay back those loyal customers. To that end, he's crafted Downtown Spirits' CO-OP membership program to provide unlimited, free deliveries and discounts on every item purchased.

"Our unique location allows us to deliver promptly to nearly all of central Seattle and beyond," says Warren. "What began as a trickle has turned into a growing, thriving customer community benefiting from Downtown Spirits' enhanced web presence and convenient delivery service."

He anticipates completing 30,000 deliveries in 2020. Over 90% of the orders completed year-to-date were delivered in 60 minutes or less.

Downtown Spirits is a retailer in the Denny Triangle / South Lake Union area of Seattle that commenced operations in 2012. With a mission rooted in Joy Fulfillment, this local retailer was selected by leading industry publication Market Watch Magazine in 2019 to receive its Market Leader award. Owner Marques Warren was born and raised in the Seattle area.

