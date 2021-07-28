Local Bounti, Disruptive AgTech Company Redefining the Future of Farming, Adds Former Amazon Executive, James Michael Schaal, as Vice President, Construction

HAMILTON, Mont., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough U.S. indoor agriculture company Local Bounti Corporation ("Local Bounti") today announced the appointment of construction industry leader James Michael ("Mike") Schaal as Vice President, Construction.

In his new role, Schaal will be responsible for directing and overseeing the construction of all of Local Bounti's new state-of-the-art Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") facilities as the company rolls out its aggressive expansion plans. In addition to our Hamilton, Montana facility expansion which is expected to be completed and operational by the fourth quarter of 2021, seven additional facilities are planned to be built in the Western U.S. by 2025.

With a 20-year history of directing construction operations for fast-growing enterprises, Schaal most recently served as Senior Manager Pre-Construction with Amazon, where he was responsible for managing the construction of several billion in projects for the internet giant's sorting centers across North America. This included new center launches, plus retrofits of existing facilities to improve operating efficiencies and better meet consumer demand. Prior to that, he was Director Project Management Healthcare for CBRE, one of the largest commercial real estate services firms in the world, where he spearheaded the delivery of large healthcare projects throughout the West Coast.

"We are delighted to welcome Mike to the Local Bounti team to help drive forward our goals of building out CEA facilities to serve our high-growth markets across the Western U.S.," said Local Bounti Co-Founder and Co-CEO Craig Hurlbert. "Mike's experience and expertise are invaluable as we scale and expand our operations as the first mover in this region, and replicate our successful business model to support local communities while producing excellent crop yields at attractive economics to meet robust consumer demand for fresh produce."

Leveraging its innovative proprietary modular and scalable building system, which is designed to easily and efficiently replicate its proven indoor farm model, Local Bounti is currently undergoing expansion to increase the capacity of its flagship facility in Hamilton, Montana, by approximately 140 percent which is expected to be completed and operational by the fourth quarter of 2021 and plans to break ground on additional facilities before the end of this year.

"Local Bounti's unique and proven modular and scalable building system – which incorporates key proprietary design and technology elements – will enable the efficient and cost-effective construction of the new facilities, while meeting the company's ambitious growth plans," Schaal said. "The design of these facilities incorporates the best in engineering for optimal crop production, and I am delighted to spearhead the Local Bounti construction team and help enable the company to build on its passion to support the health and economic well-being of local communities."

To learn more about Local Bounti's unique growing process, diversified product offerings and experienced leadership team, please visit localbounti.com.

In June 2021, Local Bounti and Leo Holdings III Corp. (NYSE: LIII), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced they entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon the closing of the business combination, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, Local Bounti will become publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol, "LOCL".

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti is a premier controlled environment agriculture (CEA) company redefining conversion efficiency and environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards for indoor agriculture. The company operates an advanced indoor growing facility in Hamilton, Montana, within a few hours' drive of its retail and food service partners. Reaching retail shelves in record time post-harvest, Local Bounti produce is superior in taste and quality compared to traditional field-grown greens. The company's USDA Harmonized Good Agricultural Practices (GAP Plus+) and non-genetically modified organisms (GMO) produce is sustainably grown using proprietary technology 365 days a year, free of pesticides and herbicides, and using 90 percent less land and water than conventional outdoor farming methods. With a mission to bring our farm to your kitchen in the fewest food miles possible, Local Bounti is disrupting the cultivation and delivery of produce. The company is also committed to making meaningful connections and giving back to each of the communities it serves. To find out more, visit localbounti.com or follow the company on LinkedIn for the latest news and developments.

SOURCE Local Bounti

Related Links

localbounti.com

