Local Business Owner, Reena Bhatia of BidExecs Franchising, Named to NSBA Leadership Council

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reena Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer of BidExecs Franchising and ProposalHelper LLC was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation's oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Bhatia, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

"As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation," stated Bhatia. "Joining NSBA's Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress."

Today, Bhatia is the Chief Executive Officer of BidExecs Franchising – a first-of-its-kind, global business development and proposal management solutions franchise. Bhatia brings over 25 years of experience in global sales and US federal proposal management. Her companies support over 500 small businesses with contracting every year which gives them a broad perspective of the challenges faced across all sectors of commercial and government contracting. Bhatia is a strong advocate for small businesses, often writing open letters to agency small business officers and procurement executives calling out the procurement restrictions that hurt the small business contracting community.

Bhatia joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

"I am proud to have Reena Bhatia as part of our Leadership Council," stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. She came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come."

About BidExecs

Founded by Reena Bhatia in 2020, BidExecs Franchising is a leading, global business development and proposal management solutions franchise. Headquartered in Fairfax County, Virginia, BidExecs is the nation's first business development and proposal management company, offering companies ways to identify and qualify the right opportunity to pursue, conceptualize the best-fit technical solutions and technical writing, to implementing a systematic full lifecycle proposal management process. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit www.bidexecsfranchising.com or contact us at call 1 (866) THE-EXEC (1-866-843-3932).

