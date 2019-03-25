Local Business To Host Free Workshop To Educate Passionate Cooks About Starting A Home Restaurant

OAKLAND, Calif., March 25. 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foodnome, an innovative platform, is on a mission to empower passionate Cooks to easily start their own Home Restaurant allowing them to share unique meals, meet their community and generate additional income.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to share my cooking through Foodnome," said a Cook who uses Foodnome, "I love hosting Diners at my home and I feel like Home Restaurants have helped to bring my local community together. People tend to get so isolated - Home Restaurants are a good opportunity to bring people together and develop community around food."

The founder of Foodnome, Akshay Prabhu, agrees, "A lot of home Cooks have really unique food ideas that aren't represented in normal restaurants." Prabhu also has firsthand experience as a home Cook. "I like to do taco Tuesdays and make the tortillas and fillings from scratch," Prabhu said. "They are always great events with people from all walks of life."

Not everyone was on board with the concept of home restaurants, specifically local California officials. As a result, Prabhu created and lobbied for Homemade Food Operations Act, AB-626. Thanks to Prabhu's hard work, the bill was passed. As of January 1, 2019, it is now legal for permitted Home Restaurants to serve food.

The free workshop that will take place on Saturday, March 30th from 1:00pm-3:00pm at PLACE for Sustainable Living, located at 1121 64th St, Oakland, CA. At the workshop, the Foodnome team will cover everything a Cook needs to know about starting their own Home Restaurant, including the power of community and food and the new law, AB-626. Space is limited so reserve your seat now by texting RSVP to 323-605-1760.

About Foodnome: Foodnome is an innovative platform that brings people together and connects communities through authentic, healthy, home-cooked food and culture. They make it easy to bring passionate home Cooks and hungry Diners together at Home Restaurants. To learn more about Foodnome, visit www.Foodnome.com.

