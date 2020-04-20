Local Car Wash Gives Back During Hard Times

CLEVELAND, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainforest Car Wash is doing their part to give back to their local communities, offering free car washes to all Health Care workers and giving free washes to those who support local restaurants by ordering take-out. All three Rainforest Car Wash locations, Brunswick, Medina, and Cleveland Heights, are participating.

Health care workers can get their free wash by messaging a photo of their ID badge to the Rainforest Car Wash Facebook or Instagram page. Those who have been supporting local restaurants by ordering take-out can get their free wash by messaging a photo of their receipt to their social media pages.

Rainforest Car Wash, home of the famous Haunted Car Wash, has a long history of giving back to their communities. Last year they hit a record amount of 5,300 cans donated to local food banks during their annual canned food drive. "Investing in our communities is one of the most important things we do. Our local communities take care of us; so we do our part to take care of them," says District Manager Anthony Bencivenni.

