Local Chief Executive Spotlights Need for On-Demand Workers on Popular Dallas TV Segment

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand remains high for work-at-home contact center agents, said Kim Houlne, founder and chief executive of Dallas-based Working Solutions, on WFAA's Good Morning Texas.

Houlne pioneered the virtual call center model in 1996. Her woman-owned company leads the space today with a network of more than 110,000 remote agents serving multiple industries across the United States and Canada.

"The demand for skilled agents increases as the holiday season looms and more businesses embrace online sales and service," she said. "Right now, we need 4,000 agents."

Houlne continued: "As we recruit to fill demand, we are seeking professionals who prefer the flexibility and autonomy of working from home. There, they control their hours and don't have to spend time and money commuting. Many of our agents find at-home work allows them to care for children, other loved ones and still have careers."

Houlne said the demand is especially high right now for agents to serve client companies in the retail, travel and consumer services industries. Many of these seasonal positions will translate into year-round opportunities, including providing customer support for the upcoming 2020 tax season.

