Local Cincinnati High School Chosen to Receive Athletic Training Donation from Medco, Cramer, and PFATS

"As the official Education Partner of PFATS, Medco is dedicated to giving back to local high schools in NFL communities," said Mike Finke, Medco General Manager. "Through the High School Initiative, we can help schools get the tools they need to keep their young athletes healthy."

Finneytown is one of four high schools across the country to receive the donation of athletic training supplies and equipment, chosen as the recipient high school of the Cincinnati Bengals NFL community. High schools in the communities of the Miami Dolphins, the Washington Football Team, and the Detroit Lions will also receive the donation.

Medco believes it is important that all athletes, regardless of skill level, have access to an athletic trainer and training supplies to support health, safety, and athletic performance. The community outreach initiative creates a key opportunity to positively impact hundreds of student athletes and increase awareness of youth sports safety.

"PFATS, Medco, and Cramer Sports Medicine have had a long-standing partnership that has driven product innovation and helps provide the best possible care for our athletes. It is a great opportunity to give back to local high schools where athletic trainers make an impact in their communities," stated Dan Willen, Assistant Head Certified Athletic Trainer of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Medco and members of the Cincinnati Bengals athletic training staff presented the donation to Alex Camper, Athletic Trainer at Finneytown High School. The donation includes athletic tape, resistance bands, splinting and first aid supplies, and other athletic training supplies and equipment.

SOURCE Medco Sports Medicine