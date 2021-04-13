Local Couture Cleaners Leading the Eco-Friendly Way

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every April, Hallak Cleaners celebrates Earth Day with an annual reusable tote giveaway. Last year, this month looked very different and there was no giveaway. The Hallak team is thankful for another year - and the opportunity to celebrate Earth Day.

Award-winning production facility is attached to retail storefront.

As an essential service, the family-owned dry cleaner continued to operate the award-winning production facility throughout the lockdown. Although challenging, the Hallak team found new ways to better service the New York Metropolitan area. When city-dwellers fled to the Hamptons, a new route for them was added. While laundry rooms were locked to the public, a wash-and-fold service was introduced. In addition, they also made in-home cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting services available. Even with a reduced team, customers knew they would receive the level of service to which they have grown accustomed to.

Although the Earth Day tote bags are the same as previous times, they symbolize something a little different this year. Hallak Cleaners has always taken its responsibility to the environment very seriously. Clients appreciate the various steps taken by the team. This past year has proven communities working together are the strongest. And Hallak is proud to be a part of its surrounding community.

From April 21 through April 24, customers - and neighborhood friends - are welcome to stop by for their complimentary tote. Both the Bergen County and 2nd Avenue Manhattan locations are open Monday through Saturday. Visitors are welcome to ask Hallak's customer service representatives about the eco-friendly practices and 'green' operations.

A peek at the environmentally safe practices:

State-of -the-art filtering and distillation equipment

Meeting and exceeding clean air and safe water standards

Recycling paper and cardboard waste

Plastic hanger recycling program

Energy efficient lighting throughout facilities

For additional information about Hallak Cleaners, please call (212) 832-0750 or email [email protected].

About Hallak Cleaners

Hallak Cleaners is a family-owned couture dry cleaner. For over 55 years, Hallak has been known in the New York Metropolitan area for its specialties including couture, wedding, suede & leather, custom interior furnishings and more. Over years, the production facility has received numerous awards for its innovative technology and environmental practices. Hallak Cleaners offers complimentary pick-up and delivery in Manhattan, Bergen County, Hamptons, Short Hills, Westchester and Greenwich.

Related Images

hallak-cleaners-bergen-county.png

Hallak Cleaners - Bergen County Location

Award-winning production facility is attached to retail storefront.

SOURCE Hallak Cleaners