Local Craft Distillery, J.J. Pfister Distilling Company, Produces Hand Sanitizer to Support Sacramento Community

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J.J. Pfister Distilling Company, an award-winning craft distillery in Sacramento, today announces major operational changes to produce hand sanitizer, approved for use during the Covid-19 health emergency, to support the Greater Sacramento community.

Founded by The Keck Family in 2017, the J.J. Pfister Distilling Company is named for J.J. Pfister, the family patriarch and a successful entrepreneur. In the late 1800's. J.J. Pfister created the J.J. Pfister Knitting Company in San Francisco. In doing so, he created a company that provided jobs to immigrants, women and minorities, and was also dedicated to giving back to the local community.

Over 100 years later, the Keck Family continues to channel J.J.'s consummate dedication to excellence and community by adapting the operations at the Distillery to produce hand sanitizer to approved government specifications.

In just 4 weeks, the J.J. Pfister team installed specific equipment, sourced materials and ingredients, and perfected the process to produce hand sanitizer to meet the immediate need of first responders as well as the public demand in Sacramento.

To bring hand sanitizer to market as quickly as possible, the J.J. Pfister team decided to pause production of craft spirits. "As a small business in our 3rd year, our family appreciates the economic challenge and personal struggles we are all facing in the Covid-19 emergency," said Kevin Keck, J.J. Pfister President. "We know that J.J. Pfister supported his community during the San Francisco earthquake in 1906 and we wanted to do everything we could for our Sacramento community. This was the right thing to do."

With the change in operations to produce hand sanitizer, J.J. Pfister needed local support – and found it by offering part-time work to over 20 former restaurant professionals, who were unemployed due to Covid-19 business closures. The part-time team enabled the Distillery to bottle over 16,000 gallons of hand sanitizer in just two weeks.

With the family legacy as its foundation, the result has been remarkable. On the initial release date in April, J.J. Pfister sold 600 gallons of hand sanitizer to first responders, including health care facilities, police and fire departments, utility companies, essential businesses and government agencies. Today, J.J. Pfister has dramatically increased production capabilities and expects to make 8,000 gallons of hand sanitizer weekly.

"With our expanded production of hand sanitizer, we're able to help meet the need in the Sacramento community as well as continue our efforts to donate hand sanitizer to local charities and organizations, including Loaves and Fishes, The Food Bank, Guardian Angels, and Students for Health Care," said Gail Keck, the J.J. Pfister COO. "And we'll continue to partner with first responders and charities to help them through this pandemic."

To adhere to social distancing and shelter-in-place guidelines, the J.J. Pfister Distilling Company offers multiple purchase methods for hand sanitizer and craft spirits.

Visit the J.J. Pfister Distillery and purchase via curbside takeout; Tuesday - Saturday, 12pm - 6pm

Order online on the company's website, jjpfister.com and then pick up at the J.J. Pfister Distillery; Tuesday - Saturday, 12pm - 6pm

Coming Soon - Order online on the company's website, jjpfister.com and have products shipped direct to your address

