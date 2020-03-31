Local Dentist Goes Above & Beyond During COVID-19 Crisis

GARNER, N.C., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the largest dental practice in NC, Lane & Associates Family Dentistry (LAA) is proud to serve the state of North Carolina during the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the guidelines recommended by the American Dental Association, CDC, and the NC Dental Board, LAA responded immediately by treating emergency patients and restricting elective procedures. This decision prioritized the safety of their patients, the community, and their employees.

By treating dental emergencies, LAA is able to reduce the number of patients seen at urgent care facilities and hospitals, freeing up resources during this uncertain time.

"As health care professionals, we have a role to play in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and flattening the curve in order to follow public health advice, help limit infections, and slow the spread of the virus," said Dr. Don Lane, Owner of Lane & Associates.

Moving quickly to soften the economic hardships its 475 employees are now facing, Lane & Associates has offered to pay employee insurance premiums, give interest-free loans, and prorate employee anniversary gifts.

"...what Dr. & Mrs. Lane have done for their employees speaks volumes. I am humbled and so proud to be a part of this amazing team," says Misty Taylor, Training & Development Specialist at LAA.

LAA is encouraged by its staff as they go above and beyond; donating blood to the Red Cross and assisting with the PPE shortage. Teams are sewing masks made with materials provided by the company. Nearly 1,000 masks will be donated to the UNC Healthcare system.

Lane & Associates is also rallying together to give back to the communities during this time of need. They are graciously donating oral care supplies and providing lunch to healthcare workers and first responders. Windsor Point Retirement Staff in Fuquay-Varina beamed on social media, "To Lane & Associates Family Dentistry, from the bottom of the hearts...THANK YOU!! We had the tastiest visit from Poblano's Tacos Truck today for lunch!! It was delicious!"

Lane & Associates Family Dentistry is the largest dental group in North Carolina with 44 locations , including 10 specialty offices. From general dentistry to oral surgery to Child's First Dental Visit program, Lane & Associates is here for the entire family. Visit LaneDDS.com to learn more.

