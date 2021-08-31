Local Doctor Earns Title of Fittest Physician 45-49 in World - Dr. David Bozak of Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute

CHALFONT, Pa., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Local doctor and athlete, David Bozak (Bozak), earns title of the Fittest Medical Doctor in his age group in the world for the 2021 CrossFit Preliminary Competitions.

Dr. David Bozak is a local pain management and rehabilitation physician in Pa. working at the Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute (PA Pain and Spine). As an avid CrossFit and physical activity participant, Bozak continues to defy the boundaries of age and physical fitness.

"People often think they aren't good enough or strong enough to participate in physical activities like CrossFit, but it's never too late to get involved and learn how to safely and effectively push your body to the limits. I've never said no to an adventure opportunity, and am always finding ways to challenge myself - even now!" states PA Pain & Spine Physician Bozak.

Bozak participates in the 2021 CrossFit Open competition placing third among medical doctors in his 45-49 year old age group in the world, and qualifies to the second round - the CrossFit Masters Qualifiers placing as the highest ranked medical doctor in the 45-49 year old age group in the world.

Bozak's cross training schedule includes four to five days a week training at CrossFit Rage in Skippack Pa., biking at least one day a week, and training in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu one day a week to effectively keep himself in shape. In addition, he works 40+ hours a week as a pain management physician helping patients heal their own pains, and actively encouraging them to continue staying active in whatever form possible. When Bozak isn't training or working, he spends time adventuring with his wife and two daughters.

To learn more about Bozak and the PA Pain and Spine team, visit https://www.pennpain.com, or call the office at (215) 395-8888.

About PA Pain & Spine

Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute was founded in 2013 by Ivy League trained physicians Dr. David Qu, MD and Dr. Robert Kelly, DO. The practice is a pain management and rehabilitation privately-owned clinic with a focus on utilizing minimally invasive techniques and pain generator diagnostics in order to heal patients at the source. The practice currently has two offices located in Chalfont, Pennsylvania and Quakertown, Pennsylvania and treats patients with any type of pain.

