Local Ecological Restoration Company Adds B.D. Vice President

FOREST HILL, Md., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecotone, an ecological restoration firm, has added Charles Hegberg to its staff in the new role of Vice President for Business Development. Hegberg has been an influential leader in the environmental restoration industry for more than two decades and has many years of experience creating partnerships and implementing projects that lead to enhanced ecological outcomes.

Mr. Hegberg earned Bachelor and Master degrees in environmental disciplines, he's received several awards for his efforts, and he's been a featured presenter on fish passage structures, biochar, and enhanced structural soils. Ecotone's CEO, Scott McGill, said, "We're really fortunate to bring Chuck onto our team. His knowledge, experience, and professional relationships all will bring benefits to our staff, partners, and clients."

Founded in 1998, Ecotone is a Harford County, MD based ecological restoration company that designs and builds sustainable ecosystems to reduce erosion of stream banks, manage stormwater, conserve and restore wetlands, and restore forests. The company provides full-delivery ecosystem restoration, mitigation, design, construction, and consulting solutions throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Ecotone officially became a B Corp in 2018. To learn more, please visit www.ecotoneinc.com.

