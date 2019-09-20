Local Ecological Restoration Company Among Fastest Growing in U.S.

FOREST HILL, Md., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecotone, an ecological restoration firm, earned its third consecutive "Inc. 5000" designation as one of the fastest-growing, private companies in the United States. The distinction is sponsored by Inc. magazine and reflects year-over-year revenue growth, in this case for December 2015 results versus December 2018. Ecotone earned the same recognition for its 2016 and 2017 results as well.

"We show up every day passionate about helping local communities and community leaders improve water quality and natural habitat. It's very gratifying that our team has earned the success the Inc. 5000 designation reflects," Ecotone's owner, Scott McGill, said. The company ranked 3,008 overall for 2018, and 22nd among all environmental services companies, with revenue growth of 123%. It ranked 34th among all Maryland companies on the list.

Founded in 1998, Ecotone is a Harford County, MD based ecological restoration company that designs and builds sustainable ecosystems to reduce erosion of stream banks, manage stormwater, conserve and restore wetlands, and restore forests. The company provides full-delivery ecosystem restoration, mitigation, design, construction, and consulting solutions throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Ecotone officially became a B Corp in 2018. To learn more, please visit www.ecotoneinc.com.

